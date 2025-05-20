‘FBI’ Stars Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza Tease Season 7 Finale As ‘Unlike Anything’ Fans Have Seen Before (Exclusive)

FBI’s seventh season is coming to a close, and stars Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect in the finale.

In “A New Day,” airing on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “After Jubal narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers an anti-government group has infiltrated the FBI.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unsure of who to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office,” the logline continued. With 26 Fed under attack, there is no telling what will go down, but Sisto, who plays FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, said the episode is “a good one.”

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

“It’s unlike anything that FBI fans have seen before, unlike anything we have written or performed in before,” Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille actress De La Garza added. “So I think it’s going to be a thrill ride for everyone because I know that when we read it, we were just dogs on the ground, coming to work. Like, ‘You read this yet? Oh, my gosh, what’s happening?’ So it’s really, really fun and it’s full of twists and turns and ultimately an infiltration of our own JOC of the FBI and we don’t know who to trust. So they’re going to go on a journey with us, and we have to work in the shadows.”

“Since day one, it was like an idea that the writers were throwing around with how the FBI works,” Sisto shared. “There’s always agents, analysts, other representatives in there. This would be a great environment for ‘Oh, somebody’s infiltrated,’ and, ‘Who is the bad guy within this group?’ And so they’ve probably written up 25, 30 different version outlines of what this episode could be. And the way it turned out is great. Starts with Jubal’s outside at a secret FBI office meeting with a government employee who has some idea of a plot against them. And then that office is attacked, and Jubal narrowly escapes.”

Pictured: Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

“And then is found by somebody with legitimate FBI credentials, an agent who tries to kill him,” he continued. “And so now we realize something is going down, and it just gets worse from there, and it becomes a fight for the survival of our very organization. And we have some amazing guest stars and kind of a crazy sort of action sequence where the analysts are out in the field with us, protecting our ability to protect.”

Throughout FBI’s seven seasons, the agents have been through quite a lot. Between hijackings, kidnappings, chemical poisonings, personal betrayals, and much, much more, this finale is going to be a lot different. De La Garza thinks everyone on the cast and crew “loved it.” She continued, “It was really nice to see us because we’re all friends in real life, right? We’re all buddies, goofy, and just have a blast. So it was nice to see that dynamic come, fighting for justice. You see them love each other and come together as a team and fight to protect everyone, literally, in the United States. It was really, really exciting, I think. And there’s a lot of things that our characters don’t normally do, and I think that the fans will be shocked and excited to go, ‘What is happening right now?’”

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Sisto also added that Isobel “makes some strong, hard moves in this episode.” What exactly is unknown, but it will surely prove once again why she deserves to be in charge. It’s also hard to tell how the episode will come to an end, but since the show will be coming back for Season 8 on a new night and time this fall, it’s possible fans will have to deal with a cliffhanger. However, that won’t be known until the episode actually airs.

Don’t miss the Season 7 finale of FBI airing on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+.