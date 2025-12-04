‘FBI’ Star Alana De La Garza Teases Two-Part Holiday Event That ‘Turns Out to Be a Much More Complicated Case’ (Exclusive)

FBI is celebrating the holidays in a special way, and Alana De La Garza told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

In “Lone Wolf and “Wolf Pack,” airing back-to-back on Monday, Dec. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “The team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Echoing the logline, De La Garza shared via email that the episodes will be “an exciting two hours that follows what the team thinks is a straightforward murder investigation, but turns out to be a much more complicated case with possible implications for all New Yorkers.” While she didn’t share much else, it does sound like this won’t be a usual holiday for 26 Fed or New York.

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

The episodes will also serve as the midseason finale for FBI, meaning that there’s a big possibility that the case won’t be wrapped up like a present by the end of the two hours. Considering FBI’s last major cliffhanger kept fans on the edge of their seats for months when everything mostly turned out fine, it’s hard to predict how this one will go. If there is a cliffhanger. At the very least, these two hours will certainly keep fans on the edge of their seats, no matter what happens, and there’s no telling what direction it will go in.

FBI is one of the many shows on CBS that is getting into the holiday spirit. The Neighborhood, DMV, Matlock, NCIS, Ghosts, and Elsbeth will also be celebrating the holidays during December. The holidays on CBS are always an interesting time because there is no predicting what will happen, especially when it comes to the procedurals. There will also be other holiday specials to look forward to throughout the month, and while there won’t be any classics like Rudolph or Frosty, there are some great alternatives.

There will be much to look forward to when FBI celebrates the holidays with not one but two episodes back-to-back on Monday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. The team will be dealing with a lot for the holidays, but it’s nothing they can’t handle. In the meantime, a new episode of FBI premieres on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are currently available.