‘FBI: International’: Tate Gets Tasked a Sensitive Field Mission in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Special Agent Amanda Tate is going out in the field again in tonight’s new FBI: International, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In the new episode, “The Unwinnable War,” the deputy inspector calls on the intel analyst, who is fluent in Spanish, “to take on her first undercover field mission, joining Wes and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent working out of Madrid.”

In the exclusive clip, the deputy inspector and Wes talk to Tate about the mission, which is “quite sensitive.” Not to put any pressure on her, but if she fails, it could damage the reputation of the bureau and compromise the ability of the Fly Team. Wes tells her that the decision has to be hers to make and it will be out in the field because of her background and experience. The target is a DEA agent who is dirty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since joining at the beginning of Season 3, Christina Wolfe’s Tate has only been in the field a few times, but it’s always exciting when it happens. Additionally, it will be nice to see Tate and Wes spending some time together and hopefully getting to know one another a bit more while working together in the field. This sounds like a complicated mission, but as per usual, it’s nothing the Fly Team can’t handle, and with Tate going with them for her first undercover mission, no less, it’s going to be an exciting episode.

Meanwhile, Wolfe is no longer the newbie on FBI: International since that title now belongs to Jesse Lee Soffer. The Chicago P.D. alum joined Season 4 as Special Agent Wes Mitchell, who initially worked in Los Angeles but came to Budapest to catch the suspects who shot and killed his partner. Wes worked alongside the Fly Team to apprehend the criminals and is later asked to lead the team on the heels of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester’s departure. Just a few episodes in, and it’s already been fun to see the new dynamic between Wes and the team, and that will surely continue in tonight’s episode.

The FBIs were off last week due to the presidential election, but it’s clear that they are back in full force this week, and fans won’t want to miss a single second. A new episode of FBI: International premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of FBI.