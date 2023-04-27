An upcoming episode of FBI will see the team taking on a child kidnapping case, and it's bigger than they once thought. In "Privilege," airing on Tuesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET, the team tries to find out who kidnapped a U.S. senator's only child. The case gets bigger when it's discovered the abduction has a potential link to a similar case that was unfortunately pushed aside by local authorities. Not only are child kidnapping cases stressful enough since time runs out fast, but when it's the child of a prominent figure, that seems to add a lot more stress to things. However, it's nothing they can't handle.

It should be interesting to see how this abduction connects to another one and how both of them will tie together. It's possible that whoever took the senator's kid was also responsible for the other abduction, but there's no telling how long ago the other case was. It's possible it's a cold case from years ago, but it's probably recent, meaning that the FBI team could bring home two kids, which would make it all the more better.

These remaining episodes of FBI Season 5 are getting pretty personal and emotional. The most recent episode involved Maggie dealing with her sister Erin, who complicated a case that involved drugs. Meanwhile, the season finale of FBI will see Scola dealing with a life-or-death decision. While a kidnapped child isn't technically personal to the team, it's a pretty emotional case, made even more emotional by the fact that it's connected to a similar case.

Speaking of Scola, while things are still up in the air about Nina, seeing how he does with this case will be something to look forward to. Assuming that things are alright with Nina and the baby, it's not going to be easy for the FBI agent to work cases involving children when he's about to become a dad. Hopefully, the series starts to highlight that side of him since they haven't really done too much to remind viewers that Scola is going to be a dad very soon, except for during the FBI crossover.

Including the May 9 episode, FBI will only have three episodes left to air of Season 5, and it already sounds like they are going to get as intense as ever. Fingers crossed that "Privilege" ends on a good note because it's hard to predict just how the season will end, but given what the show is, it wouldn't be surprising if there was some pain to it.