'FBI' Bringing Back Important Character in Tonight's Episode

Tonight's episode of FBI, "Sisterhood," is going to bring back an important character, and it's Maggie's sister! Adrienne Rose Bengtsson returns as the FBI agent's sister, Erin, who complicates the team's case when a drug dealer is shot in a federal park. The last time we saw Erin was in the Season 4 episode "Gone Baby Gone" when she returned from rehab. Now that she's back, it sounds like she will once again bring complications to her sister's life, only this time, it's complicating the entire team.

Adrienne Rose Bengtsson first appeared on FBI in Season 3's "Brother's Keeper," coincidentally, nearly two years ago to the day. That was when Maggie discovered that her sister was on drugs again, and Erin goes back to rehab. When she comes back in Season 4, not much had changed with Erin, having overdosed, resulting in Maggie distancing herself from her sister when she goes back to rehab.

After all that the sisters have been through and what has happened on FBI this season, there's no telling what Erin's road to recovery is like, if she's even still on that road. While we've seen how complicated things can get between the two of them, since she's going to be interfering with the team's case, in whatever way that is, it's not going to be pretty. However, it's also possible that things have changed with her, and it won't be as bad as we think it is. Though without knowing what exactly brings Erin back to New York and how she will fit into this case, there's not really much to predict.

Even though Erin's return will definitely cause some trouble, it's also possible that this visit may be just what she and Maggie need. It has been a while since they've seen each other, for good reason, so Erin could be doing a lot better knowing that she's putting her relationship with her family in jeopardy because of her addiction. With these types of storylines, it's always hard to tell where they could go and how it will impact the story and the characters,

FBI is airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, streaming tomorrow on Paramount+, so you will just have to tune in to see how complicated Erin Bell makes things for her sister and the rest of the team. Hopefully, things will work out for her and Maggie in the end because they both deserve it and definitely need each other.