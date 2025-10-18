Fate of Major ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Characters Revealed After Tornado Cliffhanger

9-1-1: Nashville’s series premiere cliffhanger has been resolved.

Thursday’s episode of the 9-1-1 spinoff, “Hell or High Water,” revealed that Don (Chris O’Donnell) and his sons Ryan (Michael Provost) and Blue (Hunter McVey) survived the tornado.

After last week’s premiere ended on a wild tornado cliffhanger that saw the 113 taking a call at an outdoor music venue where a Kane Brown concert was taking place, there was no telling how things would go. Everyone scrambled to get the crowd indoors as a tornado was right on their heels, but just as the last of them were heading inside, a stagehand was spotted up in the rafters. Don, Ryan, and Blue stayed behind to help him and quickly got to work with just minutes left before the tornado hit, which is where the premiere ended.

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) MARQUEZ JACKSON, HUNTER MCVEY

The new episode kicked off exactly where the premiere ended, and Don, Ryan, and Blue were furiously working to get the stagehand down and to safety. They are able to get him down before the tornado hits, but they don’t make it inside, so they have to duck under the destroyed equipment on the stage and hold on for dear life. At one point, the stagehand nearly gets blown away, but Don holds on, and so does Ryan. When the tornado is finally over, all four of them are safe and sound, albeit a little dirty and bruised.

9-1-1: Lone Star also had a tornado pretty early on in its first season, but that was only a single episode and not used for the premiere, unlike Nashville. Although the series has been using some recycled material from both 9-1-1 and Lone Star, storylines and emergencies have been executed differently, and this tornado event for the premiere is no exception. Again, even though it was obvious neither of them was going to die, it still kept people on the edge of their seats because it was hard to tell if there would be any repercussions to it.

Speaking of repercussions, Episode 2 ended on yet another cliffhanger when Don was struck by lightning, and he barely had a pulse by the time the credits rolled. If one thing is certain about 9-1-1: Nashville, only two episodes in, it’s that it is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Make sure to tune in to new episodes airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following 9-1-1.