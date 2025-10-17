Major ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Character Gets Struck by Lightning and Left ‘Not Breathing’

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1: Nashville’s second episode (“Hell and High Water”).

9-1-1: Nashville’s three-part premiere event continued on Thursday, and it ended on yet another cliffhanger.

Although the series premiere cliffhanger wound up getting resolved with no characters getting hurt, Chris O’Donnell’s Captain Don Hart was not yet safe from danger.

In “Hell and High Water,” the 113 and much of Nashville were dealing with the aftermath and continuation of severe storms and tornadoes. After rescuing a tourist as the storms were not letting up, the team was walking back to the truck when Don pulled a Buck from 9-1-1 and was struck by lightning. Ryan and Blue quickly realized he wasn’t breathing and immediately called for help, getting him into the truck and eventually getting an escort from PD after running into traffic thanks to the storms.

On the drive to the hospital, Ryan did CPR the entire time, and by the time they got there, Don seemed to be breathing, but he is not out of the woods yet. The promo for next week’s episode, which will conclude the premiere event, sees Don unconscious in the hospital, with Blythe by his side, and the 113 going out into the field without their captain, and Ryan and Blue without their dad. Just like with the premiere cliffhanger, it’s obvious that Don will survive, but there’s no telling what the aftermath will look like, both mentally and physically.

Considering it’s only the first two episodes and characters are already getting into life-or-death situations, 9-1-1: Nashville is starting off big, and it’s likely to go even bigger as the season continues. Fans know the life and death situations characters on 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have gotten into on more than one occasion, and it seems like Nashville won’t be any different. That is just what makes it all the more entertaining.

Along with O’Donnell, the 9-1-1 spinoff also stars Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, Hailey Kilgore, and Juani Feliz. There will be a lot to look forward to as 9-1-1: Nashville continues, and if the rest of the season is anything like the first two episodes, fans will want to brace themselves. New episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following 9-1-1, and streaming the next day on Hulu.