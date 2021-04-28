'Fantasy Island' Sequel Series Taps Beloved Actress to Play Mr. Roarke's Descendant

✖

Fox has called on Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids, Grand Hotel) to lead its upcoming series Fantasy Island, a sequel of the 1977 series of the same name and a continuation of the 1998 remake. Sanchez will play Elena Roarke, a descendant of the prolific character Mr. Roarke, who puts her own dreams and a relationship aside to protect her family's legacy. "Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island," the logline says. The show is currently in the middle of production in Puerto Rico and will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Fox's remake will serve as a modern drama that takes place at a luxury resort where any fantasy that's requested, will be fulfilled. The series promises a whirlwind experience looking into the "what if" questions with each episode, pushing the envelope with emotional and provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires (much like its protagonist) and leave with a new lease on life having been transformed through the "magical realism of Fantasy island."

Sanchez, best known for her role on Marc Cherry's Devious Maids, first landed on Hollywood's radar after her breakout turn in Rush Hour 2 –– for which, she earned an Alma Award. She also starred in The Game Plan alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Following the show's premiere, Sanchez is slated to make her feature length directorial debut on Diario, Mujer y Café, which also shoots in her homeland of Puerto Rico.

Previously announcement cast members include Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) and John Gabriel Rodriquez (Miranda’s Rights, Rosewood) as pilot Javier. Barnes' will play Ruby Okoro, a young woman whose life is changed once she arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness. Rodriguez's pilot Javier is described as "a jack of all trades," but he's also the head of island transportation.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100, The Shield, Lie to Me) will executive produce with Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and FOX Entertainment attached as co-producers. Fox will make all of the original Fantasy Island as well as the 1998 remake's episodes available for streaming on Tubi starting May 1.