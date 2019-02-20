‘Family Guy’ Features ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Crossover in New Episode

This weekend’s new episode of Family Guy was apparently a crossover with Bob’s Burgers, though fans did not know it until the end.

On Sunday night, Fox aired a new episode of Family Guy titled “Trans-Fat.” It focused mostly on Peter Griffin’s transition as a transgender woman, and all the hot-button issues involved in that story. At the very end, however, Peter broke the fourth wall, informing the audience that the whole thing had been a crossover episode.

The episode ended with the Griffin family back on their couch as usual, with everything exactly as it had been in the beginning. Peter looked into the camera and spoke directly to fans.

“Well, that does it for our cross-over episode, he said. The shot widened to reveal the Belcher family from Bob’s Burgers all standing nearby, and Peter thanked them for coming.

“We didn’t get to do anything,” Bob said.

“Show is 22 minutes long, not everything makes it air,” Peter said with feigned kindness. “But, hey, you have the floor if there’s something hilarious you want to say! I’ll just sit here and be quiet. Give us two Emmys’ worth of ‘amazing.’”

Peter continued to mock the premise of Bob’s Burgers, asking if they had a “funny burger name” and mocking Louise’s bunny ears.

“I kind of feel like this is less of a cross-over episode and more a roast,” Bob noted.

“No, a roast is good natured,” Peter replied, still smiling.

This is just the latest in Family Guy‘s mockery of its fellow Fox cartoon. Last month, in another new episode, Family Guy lashed out at Bob’s Burgers in its storyline about President Trump, joking that it was his “favorite show.”

Family Guy executive producer Rich Appel actually teased the “cross-over” back in October at New York Comic Con. When a fan asked if there would be an cross-overs between the show, as there was between Family Guy and The Simpsons, Appel said there was one in the upcoming season.

“More of a cameo,” he admitted, “but they’re good sports, and lots of fun to work with.”

Of course, the enmity between the two shows is all in good fun. H. Jon Benjamin does the voice of Bob in Bob’s Burgers and several parts in Family Guy. Appel told Entertainment Weekly that the jealousy was real, but the insults were not.

“We like them, respect them, and are jealous of then. And really, doesn’t that motivate 70 percent of human behavior?” he said. “Yes, we like them, we know they’re talented and they’ve won awards we have not. What more do we need to say?”



Family Guy airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.