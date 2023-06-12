'Family Feud' Now Streaming Free, 24/7

Learning the answers to those survey questions has never been easier. This month, Pluto TV launched a new Family Feud channel, giving fans the opportunity to watch the Steve Harvey-hosted daytime game show 24/7, for free.

Created by Mark Goodson and originally premiering in 1976, Family Feud sees two families pitted against one another in a tense and hilarious battle. During each episode, the two five-member families must guess the results of audience survey questions, with a player from each team facing off. The winning family gets a chance to earn extra cash in a bonus round.

Throughout its decades-long run, Family Feud has had three separate runs. The first, from 1976 to 1985, aired on ABC and was hosted by Richard Dawson. Ray Combs served as host when the show ran on both CBS and in syndication from 1988 until 1994. The series was revived in 1999 through its first-run syndication with four different hosts – Louie Anderson (1999-2002), Richard Karn (2002-2006), John O'Hurley (2006-2010), and Steve Harvey (2010-present).

The daytime game show made its way to Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform, earlier this month and is now streaming for free. The channel is one of several added this month, with Pluto TV also launching The Price Is Right: Drew Carey channel. The description for that channel reads, "They came, they bid, they won! The Price is Right with Drew Carey now has its own channel. Join us 24/7 for America's longest running game show." June has been a big month for fans of fame shows, with the streamer on June 1 marking the first-ever National Game Show Day with Pluto TV's Game Show category! The category allows viewers to stream 24/7 channels including Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek, Wheel of Fortune, Let's Make A Deal, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, and more.

June has also brought with it the launch of channels including Totally Teen and OUTtv Proud, the world's very first LGBTQ+ network. On June 5, Pluto TV also debuted Shaq's Garage, "a modern-day Adventure series based on the iconic superstar's real car collection." The streamer has also been celebrating Pride Month with a variety of movies and TV shows highlighting LGBTQAI+ leads, talents, creators, and stories. You can view the complete list of channels and other offerings on Pluto TV here.