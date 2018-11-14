5 Shows That May Be Canceled Soon

With each TV season comes the inevitable cancellation of many new show, and this year is no different.

While many new shows — such as NBC’s Manifest and ABC’s The Conners have proven mega-hits — there are still some series who have not ejoyed the same level of TV ratings week-to-week.

Below, you will find a list of some shows that could wind up getting cut — as adapted from a list by TV Line — as well as a few shows that have already been cut.

MURPHY BROWN

It may be a surprise to see the Murphy Brown revival on this list, considering it has maintained ratings equal to the beloved Will & Grace revival, but the issue goes a little deeper than that.

Murphy Brown was poised to be a reckoning force when it aired, but ultimately it has failed to garner the type of critical acclaim that most presumed it would earn.

If any one of the shows on out list gets a lifeline it would most likely be this one, but there is still a chance that CBS could opt to forgo any further seasons.

HAPPY TOGETHER

Happy Together is a comedy series starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West as “a thirty something couple who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star, who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in.”

The series is actually inspired by a real-life story of when former One Direction member Harry Styles moved into the attic of producer Ben Winston and ended up living there for more than a year.

Unfortunately for the series, it doesn’t seem to be able to compel viewers to come back each week, and therefore it has been dwindling in the ratings, which could spell the end for the sitcom.

THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW

The Alec Baldwin Show is a primetime talk show hosted by the A-list actor himself, but it has not been headed upward in the ratings.

It is not uncommon for a series to get low ratings and still keep going, but this particular show has also been mostly panned by critics and even holds a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Combined with Baldwin’s recent legal issues over an alleged public fistfight, there is a good chance that The Alec Baldwin Show might end up departing.

REL

Lil Rel Howery has been making audience laugh for years as a stand-up comedian, finally getting a chance to take the lead in his very own series for Fox.

However, even with a great cast around him that includes comic legend Sinbad, Howrey’s self-titled sitcom appears to be struggling for viewers.

The sitcom has just two episodes left this year and — with its premiere nabbing almost a 5.5 rating and its most recent only getting a 1.2 — there is certainly concern that Rel may not return for a season two.

I Feel Bad

I Feel Bad stars Sarayu Blue as Emet Kamala-Sweetzer “a wife, mother, and career woman who ‘feels bad’ when she deviates from her own standards of perfection while trying to ‘have it all.’”

The show was already rumored to have been canceled after NBC announced that the series would “conclude” in December.

However, it seems as if the network was simply referring to the first season, as it clarified that a “decision regarding a potential renewal” would come at a later date.

Already Cancelled: Reverie

Reverie was a sci-fi/drama series that aired on NBC from May to August, and was recently cancelled after only one season.

It was actually the network’s lowest rated series of the summer, only pulling a top rating of about 2.9.

At it’s lowest, Reverie had a rating of 1.7, which could be a sign that any other series’ bringing in similar numbers may find itself on the chopping block.

Already Cancelled: The Good Cop

The Good Cop stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban, and unlike most cancelled shows you can still watch this one.

Being that it is a Netflix original, users of the streaming service can check out the complete series anytime, considering it won’t be returning for another season.

Other Series Recently Cancelled

American Vandal (Netflix)

All About the Washingtons (Netflix)

Alone Together (Freeform)

Animals (HBO)

Dietland (AMC)

Good Behavior (TNT)

I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime)

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Netflix)

Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix)

Nathan For You (Comedy Central)

Outcast (Cinemax)