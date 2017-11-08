The Biggest TV Cliffhangers That We Need to See Resolved This Fall

September is here, and that means Fall TV season is finally ready to return. All of your favorite shows, and some new ones that you haven’t yet seen, are set to premiere in just a couple of weeks.

While the beginning of the season is always exciting, this year presents a unique set of circumstances, making fans even more interested in what’s to come.

In short, a ton of TV shows ended their previous seasons with massive cliffhangers.

From comedies like Big Bang Theory, to dramas like Chicago Fire, to comic book adaptations like Arrow, there were series-changing cliffhangers around every corner.

As we prepare for the onslaught of programs returning this fall, let’s look into eight of the biggest cliffhangers that will need resolving in the coming weeks.

Criminal Minds

When Criminal Minds ended back in May, fans were left with their jaws wide open, wondering what had happened to their favorite characters.

As the BAU team were in hot pursuit, their SUVs were taken out by a mysterious truck, and we’ve now learned that Mr. Scratch was behind the entire incident. The episode ended with the vehicles toppling across the road, leaving audiences wondering who survived the accident.

This fall, eyes will be glued on the Criminal Minds premiere to see which characters made it, and which ones didn’t.

Criminal Minds will return to CBS on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Arrow

Just when Oliver thought he had everything under control, the Season 5 finale saw an explosion take over the entire island. Unfortunately, most of the major Arrow characters were present at the time of the incident.

The future of Oliver’s team hangs in the balance, and Adrian Chase will likely be responsible for the death of several key characters.

DC fans have been stressed out at every con this summer, wondering who was able to survive the blast.

Arrow returns to The CW on Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Chicago Fire

Speaking of lives hanging in the balance, Chicago Fire contained possibly the biggest cliffhanger of all the network TV shows.

In the Season 5 finale, the team of Firehouse 51 was fighting a blazing fire, and most of them were trapped inside. Realizing there may not be a way out, Casey delivered a heartfelt message to his wife Gabby, essentially saying goodbye. Moments later, an enormous explosion rocked the entire building, and it didn’t seem like everyone would survive.

Fans know by now that Severide survived the explosion, but that’s the only guarantee.

Chicago Fire will premiere its sixth season on Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy‘s big cliffhanger was much less life-threatening than others, but it still had fans of the show torn apart over what would happen next.

During the tragic explosion at Grey Sloan Memorial, it was revealed that Owen’s sister Megan, who was thought to be dead for years, was found alive. Not only that, but she was being brought to Seattle where many people from her past are waiting for her.

Megan’s return is big for Owen, but it’s even bigger for Meredith and Riggs. Riggs was in love with Megan before she was considered dead, so her return is set to throw a dramatic wrench into his new relationship with Meredith.

Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy will premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Kevin Can Wait

As opposed to these other programs, the Kevin Can Wait cliffhanger wasn’t created by the season finale in the spring. Instead, it was brought about by one of the most bizarre TV offseasons in recent memory.

After a successful first season, the creative team behind Kevin Can Wait decided to part ways with Erinn Hayes, and brought on Leah Remini —who co-starred with Kevin James in King of Queens — to be the leading lady in Season 2.

Once production began on the new installment, it was revealed that the producers of the sitcom decided to kill off Hayes’ character, something that doesn’t happen often in the world of comedy.

Fans are now waiting for the season premiere to see how exactly the producers kill Donna, and how they reset the show going forward.

Kevin Can Wait will return to CBS Monday, September 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Gotham

With the future of Gotham in question as Season 3 started winding down, the writers gave closure to some storylines, while also leaving many wide open.

Young Bruce Wayne finally discovered his purpose in Gotham City, and the final shot of the finale showed him standing over an alleyway, dressed in all black, strongly resembling the Batman he will eventually become.

The other significant cliffhanger in the episode came with the fate of Butch. The character was thought to be dead, until the doctors at the morgue revealed that his real name was Cyrus Gold. Batman comic readers know that name as the alter ego for Solomon Grundy, an undead villain that rises from the grave to wreak havoc on Gotham and its inhabitants.

Gotham is moving to Thursday nights this fall, and will debut its fourth season on Fox, September 21.

The Big Bang Theory

Comedies don’t often end with big cliffhangers, but The Big Bang Theory found a way to do it right.

In the Season 10 finale, Sheldon showed up on Amy’s doorstep in Princeton, and he was down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hands. For someone who has never seemed the romantic type, this act was a big deal for the character.

Not that anyone doubts Amy will say yes to Sheldon, but fans are waiting for the premiere to see what she will do, and how the rest of the proposal with play out.

The Big Bang Theory returns Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead didn’t exactly end with a big cliffhanger, but it did lay the groundwork for one of the most important story arcs from the original comics.

In the season finale, Negan arrived to Alexandria to try and put Rick in his place, but the leader wasn’t having it. With a little help from Maggie, Ezekiel and Sasha (R.I.P.), Rick was able to fight off the villain, at least for one more day.

As the episode came to a close, Negan addressed all of his people in the Sanctuary, telling them that a war was on the way.

The Walking Dead will premiere its 100th episode Sunday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.