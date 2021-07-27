Fall Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning TV Shows
Summer may still be in full swing, but that hasn’t stopped networks from putting the final touches on their 2021 Fall TV schedules. While the 2020 fall TV season faced major impacts due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which halted production on many titles, this year's fall TV landscape is coming back in a big way with all the major networks – ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW, and more – preparing to not only bring back a few fan-favorite series, but also premiere brand new ones promising to hook viewers from the opening minutes.
This fall, the TV landscape will be filled with the return of shows like FBI, New Amsterdam, and The Blacklist, all of which will be airing new seasons. Of course, fall wouldn't be complete without a few staples, including a new season of Dancing With the Stars. The hit ABC dancing competition series, now hosted by Tyra Banks, is set to debut its 30th season in late September. Fall will also bring with it plenty of fresh titles, with The CW debuting its long-in-the-works 4400 reboot, ABC premiering its highly-anticipated The Wonder Years reboot, and CBS adding an all-new addition to the NCIS franchise with the premiere of NCIS: Hawai'i, the franchise's first title with a female lead.
Keep scrolling to see the complete 2021 fall TV schedule as it stands currently. With the world still being in the thick of summer, don’t forget to check out PopCulture's full Summer 2021 TV premiere date roundup, which you can see here.
September Premiere Dates
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8 p.m. – The Neighborhood (CBS, season premiere)
8 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars (ABC, season premiere)
8 p.m. – The Voice (NBC, season premiere)
8 p.m. – 9-1-1 (Fox, season premiere)
8:30 p.m. – Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, season premiere)
9 p.m. – NCIS (CBS, season premiere)
9 p.m. – The Big Leap (Fox, series premiere)
10 p.m. – NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS, series premiere)
10 p.m. – Ordinary Joe (NBC, series premiere)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
8 p.m. – FBI (CBS, season premiere)
8 p.m. – The Resident (Fox, season premiere)
9 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Our Kind of People (Fox, series premiere)
10 p.m. – FBI: International (CBS, series premiere)
10 p.m. – New Amsterdam (NBC, season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8 p.m. – Survivor (CBS, season premiere)
8 p.m. – The Masked Singer (Fox, season premiere Night 1)
8 p.m. – Chicago Med (NBC, season premiere)
8 p.m. – The Goldbergs (ABC, season premiere)
8:30 p.m. – The Wonder Years (ABC, series premiere)
9 p.m. – Alter Ego (Fox, series premiere Night 1)
9 p.m. – The Conners (ABC, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Chicago Fire (NBC, season premiere)
9:30 p.m. – Home Economics (ABC, season premiere)
10 p.m. – A Million Little Things (ABC, season premiere)
10 p.m. – Chicago PD (NBC, season premiere)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
8 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (NBC, season premiere)
8 p.m. – The Masked Singer (Fox, season premiere Night 2)
9 p..m – Alter Ego (Fox, series premiere Night 2)
10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, season premiere)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
8 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, season premiere)
8 p.m. – The Simpsons (Fox, season premiere)
8:30 – The Great North (Fox, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Supermarket Sweep (ABC, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Bob's Burgers (Fox, season premiere)
9:30 p.m. – Family Guy (Fox, season premiere)
10 p.m. – The Rookie (ABC, season premiere)
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
10 p.m. – The Good Doctor (ABC, season premiere)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
9 p.m. – La Brea (NBC, series premiere)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
8 p.m. – Station 19 (ABC, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Grey's Anatomy (ABC, season premiere)
10 p.m. – Big Sky (ABC, season premiere)
October Premiere Dates
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
8 p.m. – Penn & Teller Fool Us (The CW, season premiere)
8 p.m. – S.W.A.T. (CBS, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Magnum P.I. (CBS, season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
9 p.m. – Tough as Nails (CBS, season premiere)
10 p.m. – CSI: Vegas (CBS, series premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
8 p.m. – Young Sheldon (CBS, season premiere)
8 p.m. – Thursday Night Football (Fox, season premiere)
8:30 p.m. – United States of Al (CBS, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Ghosts (CBS, series premiere)
9:30 p.m. – B Positive (CBS, season premiere)
10 p.m. – Bull (CBS, season premiere)
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
9 p.m. – Nancy Drew (The CW, season premiere)
8 p.m. – Shark Tank (ABC, season premiere)
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
8 p.m. – Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, season premiere)
9 p.m. – World's Funniest Animals (The CW, season premiere)
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
8 p.m. – Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW, season premiere)
8 p.m. – The Equalizer (CBS, season premiere)
9 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Killer Camp (The CW, season premiere)
10 p.m. – SEAL Team (CBS, season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
8 p.m. – DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Batwoman (The CW, season premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
9 p.m. – Legacies (The CW, season premiere)
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
8 p.m. – The Bachelorette (ABC, season premiere)
10 p.m. – Queens (ABC, season premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
8 p.m. – The Blacklist (NBC, season premiere)
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
8 p.m. – The Activist (CBS, series debut)
MONDAY, OCT. 25
8 p.m. – All American (The CW, season premiere)
9 p.m. – 4400 (The CW, series premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
8 p.m. – Walker (The CW, season premiere)
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
8 p.m. – The Flash (The CW, season premiere)
9 p.m. – Riverdale (The CW, season premiere)