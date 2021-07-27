Fall Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning TV Shows

Summer may still be in full swing, but that hasn’t stopped networks from putting the final touches on their 2021 Fall TV schedules. While the 2020 fall TV season faced major impacts due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which halted production on many titles, this year's fall TV landscape is coming back in a big way with all the major networks – ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW, and more – preparing to not only bring back a few fan-favorite series, but also premiere brand new ones promising to hook viewers from the opening minutes.

This fall, the TV landscape will be filled with the return of shows like FBI, New Amsterdam, and The Blacklist, all of which will be airing new seasons. Of course, fall wouldn't be complete without a few staples, including a new season of Dancing With the Stars. The hit ABC dancing competition series, now hosted by Tyra Banks, is set to debut its 30th season in late September. Fall will also bring with it plenty of fresh titles, with The CW debuting its long-in-the-works 4400 reboot, ABC premiering its highly-anticipated The Wonder Years reboot, and CBS adding an all-new addition to the NCIS franchise with the premiere of NCIS: Hawai'i, the franchise's first title with a female lead.

Keep scrolling to see the complete 2021 fall TV schedule as it stands currently. With the world still being in the thick of summer, don’t forget to check out PopCulture's full Summer 2021 TV premiere date roundup, which you can see here.