Fake ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Reboot Reveal Goes Viral, Melissa Joan Hart Responds

Fans of the beloved 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch had a brief moment of excitement when rumors of a reboot went viral. Nearly 50,000 people liked the fan art that was posted on a Facebook fan page that claimed that Sabrina was getting a reboot on ABC. “The ‘Mother’ of all reboots is coming… Sabrina Spellman is back. She’s newly widowed and her teenage daughter is about to come of age. Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, and Beth Broderick are all returning,” the post read.

However, Hart chimed in on the post, shutting down the rumors. “Sorry guys. I wish it was true, but it’s fake news,” she wrote. This rumor came on the heels of Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s 25th anniversary on Wednesday, which Hart marked with an emotional Instagram post.

“It’s been brought to my attention that 25 years ago today Sept 27, 1996 our show first aired on ABC for 7 seasons,” Hart wrote. “The little engine that could we called it since it was in the shadows of the largely anticipated show Clueless but it persevered and we got to steal [Red Donovan] to come over to our fun cast. Tons of talented guest stars, musical acts and magic tv tricks over the years. Full of friendships and crazy memories, it was an incredible ride to be sure! Thanks for the love and support to help us do what we love to do, make people smile!! Happy Sabrina the Teenage Witch Day!”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch got a much darker reboot with Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which recently wrapped a four-season run. While Hart admitted that the new Iteration of the show didn’t really “appeal” to her, she was glad that the character kept going. “I think it’s great,” she told E! News in 2019. “It’s kind of like a sisterhood when you play the same characters, I think, and probably the way the James Bond guys feel, or something, different level, but you know. But I think it’s great, you know, they are doing something very different. I think if the shows were similar, I might be a little, like, ‘Oh, that hurts.’ But it’s totally different.”

All 163 episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, available to stream on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video. It is also available on digital stores or in DVD collections.