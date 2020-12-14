'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Delivers Special 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Cameo

✖

If Spider-Man can have his own interconnected multiverse, so can Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In the upcoming fourth and final part of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina will meet a new version of her Aunts Zelda and Hilda, played by the same actresses who starred as the characters in Melissa Joan Hart's Sabrina the Teenage Witch series. In Chilling Adventures, the characters are played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, but in Hart's show, they were played by Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea.

Last week, Netflix shared a clip showing Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) meeting the alternate versions of her beloved aunties. As Broderick and Rhea walked in, a confused Sabrina asked who they were. She was also surprised to hear an audience laughing behind the scenes. Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) then stepped in as the director of the scene, and he asked her to call him Faustus. "I have no idea what is going on right now," Sabrina said. "Don't worry, darling. You'll catch on quickly," Blackwood told her. "Or else..."

This is not the first reference to Hart's sitcom that Chilling Adventures has included, but it will be the first time actors from that show will appear on the Netflix drama. Netflix even produced a 2018 video of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reacting to the new show. In an interview with E! News in 2018, Hart said she was not bothered by the show and wished the show's cast and crew well.

"It's kind of like a sisterhood when you play the same characters I think," she said. "Probably like the way the James Bond guys feel, or something… But I think it's great." Hart pointed out that Chilling Adventures is totally different in tone than her 1996-2003 sitcom. "I think if the shows were similar, I might be a little like, ‘That hurts,' but it's totally different," she said.

Back in July, Netflix announced that the upcoming fourth part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be the show's last. The final eight episodes will be released on Dec. 31. "Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at the time. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."