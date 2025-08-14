Exiting ‘Chicago Fire’ Actor Pens Message to Fans in Goodbye Message

Daniel Kyri is officially saying goodbye to Chicago Fire just days after teasing his “limited” return to the NBC drama.

The actor, who back in May was revealed to be leaving Chicago Fire ahead of Season 14, took to Instagram on Wednesday after sharing a behind-the-scenes moment from his upcoming return as Darren Ritter earlier this month.

“Okay. Yesterday, I filmed my last scenes as Ritter & I’m still so amazed that my first-ever TV gig—a role that was originally meant for just three episodes—turned into seven incredible years (SEVEN?!?!! Whatttt???!) and spanned eight seasons of this iconic show!” he wrote on Instagram. “While I know I may never find another cast and crew as amazing as this one, I intend to carry what I’ve learned from you to every set in the future.”

Kyri continued to thank Wolf Entertainment and anyone who “recognized me & aligned with my intention & vision for the potential of this character” as well as the fans, “who embraced & celebrated Ritter for every aspect of his humanity,” adding, “I can’t wait for you all to see what we cooked up this season!”

The actor also went on to praise his co-stars for their “relentless loyalty, compassion & love throughout my time on this show & now as I move through this enormous transition in my life.”

Daniel Kyri

“Chicago Fire changed my life. Bringing Darren Ritter to the screen has transformed & healed me in equal measure,” Kyri wrote. “He is a man who embodies empathy, humility, compassion, and unwavering bravery to save lives. His heroism is further fortified by the way he navigates the world — a gay Black firefighter who is proud, fierce, loyal & whole — a possibility I never got to see onscreen in my childhood but desperately craved…”

He concluded, “I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you. I’m thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye.”