'Evil' Season 4 Ends Production Early Amid Cast Member's 'Leave of Absence' and Writers Strike

Evil has finished filming Season 4 sooner than expected. Following pickets by Writers Guild members on Friday, a cast member of the Paramount+ series has taken a leave of absence due to "a personal family matter." Therefore, production for the next season has ended early. A source close to the show confirmed to Variety that the early end of filming was due to an actor's temporary exit. On Friday, however, there was no filming due to a strike near the production by Writers Guild members. The fourth season of "Evil" was commissioned to include 10 episodes. It remains unclear whether the early end of production will impact those plans. It remains unclear whether the premature end of production of the fourth season of "Evil" will affect plans for the season to include those episodes. The writer for Search Party and public radio producer Starlee Kine shared a photo on Twitter of striking Writers Guild members disrupting the shooting of Evil. Kine claims that production was shut down around 1 a.m. on Friday.

"A handful of us walking in a tiny circle cost them the day's shoot," Kine wrote. "We were told the producers were pissed. They kept the crew there for hours, sitting on the sidewalk. We felt the solidarity. We'll win this whole thing together." "The IATSE crew was across the street from us the entire time, not crossing the picket line," Kine told Variety. "They bought us ice cream, asked us if we had any song requests. It was one of the crew, Henry's, birthday and they sang him happy birthday and we sang it too from across the street." Additionally, Kine shared a TikTok she says an IATSE crew member posted during the evening to document the writers' picket line and the crew's production halt.

Jonathan Bines, Joseph Opio, and Harry Cooke are among the picketing writers Kine highlighted in her social media posts. Kine also posted a video of the group picketing near Broadway Stages in Greenpoint. In July 2022, Evil was renewed as its third season aired. Katja Herbers plays Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist investigating paranormal incidents, examining miraculous occurrences, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see whether there is a scientific explanation or whether there is something truly supernatural going on, with Catholic priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and technology expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi).