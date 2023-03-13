'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Best Picture at 2023 Oscars

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner at Sunday's 95th Academy Awards, walking away with 7 total Oscars, including the major categories outside of Best Actor. A24 also walked away with a major splash at the Oscars, winning in all of the major categories and getting plenty of thanks from the stage. The film had been the big winner throughout awards season, surprising many who handn't pinned it back when it was released.

Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards featured a wide variety of nominees, from box office giants like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, to original takes like Triangle of Sadness and Everything Everywhere All at Once. And returning, familiar faces like Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans and Baz Luhrmann with Elvis.

• Best Picture

• Best Director

• Best Original Screenplay

• Best Actress

• Best Supporting Actor

• Best Supporting Actress

• Best Film Editing

It was a year that also tried to sell the importance of the moviegoing experience, and also that films are released throughout the year and not just in November. Everything Everywhere All at Once was released back in March and made a heck of an impression throughout awards season. It's a break from what recent years have tried to establish while bringing a little bit of surprise to the event – a different surprise than last year.

The big winners ahead of Best Picture were All Quiet on the Western Front and Everything Everywhere All at Once, winning the major awards categories throughout the night. Missing from the winner's pool were some of the earlier favorites this awards season. This includes The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tar, and a few others that were noted elsewhere.

While the year didn't have the fireworks during the broadcast like in past years, the films were great across the board. There didn't seem to be a weak link in the bunch, from blockbusters to critical darlings.

Other big winners were Brendan Fraser for The Whale, an emotional moment that had been expected for months, Jamie Lee Curtis surprising with a Best Supporting Actress win that she dedicated to almost everyone in existence, and Ke Huy Quan wrapping up his amazing awards run.