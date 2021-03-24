Evan Peters' Casting as Jeffrey Dahmer Has Netflix Fans Beyond Excited
Evan Peters was recently announced to portray serial killer and notorious cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's latest venture, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and fans are excited to see the final product. As previously reported, Monster will take another look at the now-infamous story, giving viewers the perspective from the eyes of Dahmer's victims. It will also show the 10 times Dahmer was arrested, but not prosecuted.
Niecy Nash joins Peters among the cast as Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer's who alerts the authorities to his suspicious behavior. Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun Brown, and Colin Ford will round out the cast. Ian Brennan is a co-creator alongside Murphy and will also executive produce with the AHS creator. Carl Franklin, who will direct the pilot episode of the series, and Janet Mock, who will write and direct, will also executive produce.
Of course, the memes immediately followed the announcement. Peters has worked in a number of roles within Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story universe.
Evan Peters trying to mentally prepare for another mentally exhausting Ryan Murphy role pic.twitter.com/MJ6x5V6ijX— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) March 24, 2021
"Evan Peters will deliver," this user promises, proving many have high hopes for the role.
Say what you want about Ryan Murphy’s projects, but you can’t deny how great the casting and performances always are. Evan Peters will deliver. https://t.co/pVBwVEkEXr— Jacob (@JakeyimDb) March 24, 2021
While his fans seem to understand his clear talent, Peters has had a tough time convincing the Television Academy enough to earn an Emmy nomination. Many believe he should've snagged one for his turn as Kai Anderson, the blue-haired cult leader on American Horror Story: Cult in 2018 but, many are still waiting for Peters' turn to win a gold trophy.
maybe evan peters will finally get an emmy nomination it will only take him 100 serial killer roles to get there https://t.co/dgXQ0DUe8N— Emily (@culturedemily) March 24, 2021
Peters is one of three cast members to be featured in eight seasons of American Horror Story. The other two are Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe.
am i watching american horror story purely for evan peters? yes. yes i am.— beep beep lettuce ☽ WANDA MAXIMOFF’S WIFE (@strangerxfanz) March 24, 2021
"Evan Peters has got the chops and the persona to pull off playing The Milwaukee Cannibal Jeffery Dahmer," this user said of the announcement. "Kinda perfect actually, Ryan Murphy knows what he's doing in the casting department."
Evan Peters has got the chops and the persona to pull off playing The Milwaukee Cannibal Jeffery Dahmer.— Keith💭🤙🏻🤘 (@roguefox413) March 24, 2021
Kinda perfect actually, Ryan Murphy knows what he's doing in the casting department#Dahmer #EvanPeters #RyanMurphy pic.twitter.com/SZMwv4GUwF