Evan Peters' Casting as Jeffrey Dahmer Has Netflix Fans Beyond Excited

Evan Peters was recently announced to portray serial killer and notorious cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's latest venture, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and fans are excited to see the final product. As previously reported, Monster will take another look at the now-infamous story, giving viewers the perspective from the eyes of Dahmer's victims. It will also show the 10 times Dahmer was arrested, but not prosecuted.

Niecy Nash joins Peters among the cast as Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer's who alerts the authorities to his suspicious behavior. Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun Brown, and Colin Ford will round out the cast. Ian Brennan is a co-creator alongside Murphy and will also executive produce with the AHS creator. Carl Franklin, who will direct the pilot episode of the series, and Janet Mock, who will write and direct, will also executive produce.