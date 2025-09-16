Are ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Hacks’ Ending? HBO Boss Weighs In

Two of HBO’s biggest hits have uncertain futures after both series have been speculated to end.

Both the comedy hit Hacks and the teen drama Euphoria have been rumored to reach the finish line with seasons five and three, respectively. Hacks star Hannah Einbinder added even more fuel to the fire when she announced the next season would be its last on the red carpet, but walked back her comments after winning an Emmy for her role on the series.

At HBO’s post-Emmys party, president Casey Bloys set the record straight in a new interview.

“As usual, we leave that up to the creators, so they will tell us,” he said, before noting he has not yet heard one way or the other from series creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. “They’re thinking about it, and they’re going to let us know.”

As for the long-postponed third season of Euphoria, which aired its second season all the way back in January 2022 but has since been delayed because basically everyone in the cast has become a movie star—Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, just to name a few—Bloys said a decision to end the show was up to the producers and series creator Sam Levinson. However, he was well aware of the cast’s new A-list status.

“I’ve never had a show with that many legitimate movie stars,” Bloys said. “So as you can imagine, the scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working of their generation, so we’ll see. But I’m excited to have the third season coming.”

Hacks and Euphoria are now streaming on HBO.