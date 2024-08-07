Eugene and Dan Levy to Host Emmy Awards

Eugene and Dan Levy are being eyed to host the 76h Primetime Emmy Awards. The father-son duo have been fan-favorites in their own right for years now, with Dan following in his father's footsteps when it came to acting. In 2020, they became the first father-son duo to win Emmys in the same year and according to Deadline, they become the first father-son team to host the annual ceremony.

Nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards were announced last month and at the time, a host was not yet announced. Anthony Anderson hosted the 2023 Emmys in January, which were delayed due to the strikes and Deadline reports that that the Levys are in negotiation to host for 2024. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing, and a deal has not yet been reached.

This wouldn't be the first time Eugene and Dan Levy hosted together. They previously guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Additionally, Eugene showed his son support when he was hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021. The two are definitely fan favorites, especially following Schitt's Creek, which won nine Emmys over the course of its six-season run.

Eugene Levy is actually nominated for the 2024 Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler. It is one of 14 nominations that he has been pulling in since the 1980s, with four wins. Dan Levy, meanwhile, has been nominated for six Emmys since 2019 and also has four wins. They certainly know a thing or two about the Emmys, and it would surely be a fun hosting gig for them and everyone watching.

While it's not official that Eugene and Dan Levy will be hosting the Emmys, it certainly seems like it's heading in the right direction, and it's a good choice. Award show hosts can be either a hit or a miss, take Jo Koy for example, but with a father-son duo like the Levys, you can't really go wrong. An official announcement for the host or hosts of the 76th Emmys should be happening soon, so for now, it will just be a waiting game, but it will surely be worth it. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards air live on ABC coast-to-coast on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.