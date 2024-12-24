ESPN Makes Crude Blunder During Live College Football Broadcast

All eyes in the football world are on Netflix as they attempt to pull off two major NFL broadcasts. However, a Monday screw-up from ESPN proves that even the most experienced operations can botch a TV broadcast. As many viewers spotted and posted about on X, the Disney-owned network kept listing the Fresno State Bulldogs as the “Bulldongs,” throughout their Potato Bowl game vs. the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The crude misspelling kept appearing in the chyron of the college football broadcast when ESPN would flash the teams’ names instead of their schools. A glimpse of the typo even appears in the official highlight package uploaded to YouTube.

ESPN’s glaring typo in the chyrons for Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (Credit: ESPN)

It’s unclear if the “Bulldongs” misspelling was done maliciously or simply by mistake. ESPN has not commented on the matter.

Will Netflix’s live football broadcasts have similar flubs? Only time will tell. However, most concerns are about how the company’s servers will handle the load, due to previous livestream issues.

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games

Promotional graphic for Netflix’s 2024 NFL games (Credit: Netflix)

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers airs at 1 p.m. ET (with a pre-game broadcast starting at 11 a.m.), and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans airs at 4:30 p.m. ET (with a pre-game broadcast starting at 4 p.m.). Beyoncé’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.