Erinn Hayes Reveals ‘#1 Mom’ Photo After ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Cancellation

Erinn Hayes’ first post since Kevin Can Wait was canceled was a celebration of Mother’s Day. The series got the axe from CBS after its second season.

Sorry all other moms, but I guess the numbers are in. I’m so honored. Thank you to the children’s academy and everyone who came out and voted! #numberonemom #iwantedit pic.twitter.com/NSm3z8UQqF — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) May 13, 2018

Hayes did not directly reference the cancellation in her Mother’s Day Twitter post. She shared a photo of herself holding a bug with #1 Mom and a heart drawn on it.

“Sorry all other moms, but I guess the numbers are in. I’m so honored. Thank you to the children’s academy and everyone who came out and voted,” she wrote. She added the hashtags #NumberOneMom and #IWantedIt.

The 41-year-old Hayes has three children with husband, Jack Hayes, whom she married in 2004.

Hayes starred on the first season of Kevin Can Wait as Donna, the wife of Kevin James‘ title character. But after King of Queens‘ Leah Remini reunited with James in the season one finale, the show’s writers opted to kill Donna off and bring Remini in full-time for the second season. Fans were angry and the show’s ratings suffered. Kevin Can Wait was canceled on Saturday, without a direct message from Hayes to her fans.

In an October interview with The New York Daily News, James said the decision to drop Hayes was a creative one and had nothing to do with Hayes.

“The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive,” James said of season one. “If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.”

While fans longed to see Hayes back on the show, she has already moved on. She was booked for The Dangerous Book for Boys, an Amazon Prime series co-created by Bryan Cranston.

“They’re such different shows,” Hayes told PEOPLE in April. “One is a sitcom, it’s three jokes a page… You’re not diving into too much real emotion. And I had a wonderful time on that. And now I’m on this. This show is so true to life, and it’s… cinematic. The jokes can be the jokes and they come when they come, but it’s not like you gotta hit that thing.”

Hayes is best known for her Emmy-nominated role on AdultSwim’s Children’s Hospital, and has starred in dozens of other TV shows and movies. Her other credits include Parks and Recreation, The Hotwives of Las Vegas, New Girl, Guys with Kids, Parenthood and The Winner.

The first season of The Dangerous Book for Boys is now available on Amazon Prime. The series is based on the book by Conn Iggulden and Hal Iggulden, and also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Gabriel Bateman, Drew Powell and Kyan Zielinski.