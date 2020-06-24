Eric Stonestreet's Tweet About 'Modern Family' Reunion With Sofia Vergara on 'AGT' Has Fans Hype
Modern Family may have come to an end earlier this year, but fans didn't have to wait long to see a reunion featuring two stars of the series. On Tuesday, Eric Stonestreet made his debut as a judge on America's Got Talent, joining Sofia Vergara, who joined the judging panel for Season 15. While the actor is simply stepping in for Heidi Klum, who was unable to attend a taping of the NBC competition due to an illness, fans were still stoked about the Modern Family stars' reunion and expressed as much on one of Stonestreet's recent tweets.
In advance of their AGT reunion, Stonestreet took to Twitter on Monday to share a few photos from his time on the show. The actor wrote that he was incredibly excited to fill in for Klum on the program and, in particular, how thrilled he was to join his former co-star in the process. It was previously reported that Klum had missed several tapings of AGT due to an illness. Before Stonestreet stepped in to serve as a guest judge, the panel simply consisted of three judges — Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.
Very excited i got the chance to step in as a guest judge on @AGT. It was great being back with @SofiaVergara and @howiemandel, Simon and @terrycrews couldn’t have been more welcoming! Tune in tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/XlBHlEf5L0— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) June 22, 2020
Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to see that Stonestreet would be lending his own talents to AGT. And, more importantly, they were so excited to see Modern Family's own Cam and Gloria join forces again.
Reunited
Awwwww back together again 💖 pic.twitter.com/rTeOlUF4k4— Emma East (@EmbobEast) June 22, 2020
So Excited
Can’t wait!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zsKitqrkeF— Smiling Doesn’t Hurt (@DiMarinadig23) June 23, 2020
Stoked
Sounds cool, hope your a great judge— TheMariaSilva. (@JoaoPau78920513) June 22, 2020
Nothing But Love
aaaaaaaa love u guys ❤️— sanidade e surtos (@grandesogod) June 22, 2020
Can't Wait
As a big fan of Modern Family, it will be good to see you Eric.— Dana Miller (@Mer350mill) June 22, 2020
An Amazing Idea
@SofiaVergara and @ericstonestreet together, It sure was amazing! 🌷— Leticia Mendonça (@Lelemendoncca) June 23, 2020
Night Made
This makes my night love you!!! So glad youre a guest judge— Samantha (@Shortchic0327) June 24, 2020