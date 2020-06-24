Eric Stonestreet's Tweet About 'Modern Family' Reunion With Sofia Vergara on 'AGT' Has Fans Hype

Modern Family may have come to an end earlier this year, but fans didn't have to wait long to see a reunion featuring two stars of the series. On Tuesday, Eric Stonestreet made his debut as a judge on America's Got Talent, joining Sofia Vergara, who joined the judging panel for Season 15. While the actor is simply stepping in for Heidi Klum, who was unable to attend a taping of the NBC competition due to an illness, fans were still stoked about the Modern Family stars' reunion and expressed as much on one of Stonestreet's recent tweets.

In advance of their AGT reunion, Stonestreet took to Twitter on Monday to share a few photos from his time on the show. The actor wrote that he was incredibly excited to fill in for Klum on the program and, in particular, how thrilled he was to join his former co-star in the process. It was previously reported that Klum had missed several tapings of AGT due to an illness. Before Stonestreet stepped in to serve as a guest judge, the panel simply consisted of three judges — Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

Very excited i got the chance to step in as a guest judge on @AGT. It was great being back with @SofiaVergara and @howiemandel, Simon and @terrycrews couldn’t have been more welcoming! Tune in tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/XlBHlEf5L0 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) June 22, 2020

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to see that Stonestreet would be lending his own talents to AGT. And, more importantly, they were so excited to see Modern Family's own Cam and Gloria join forces again.