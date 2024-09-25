Eric Stonestreet Says 'Modern Family' Spinoff With Cam and Mitch Was Axed

Eric Stonestreet is getting real about the proposed Modern Family spinoff centering on Cam and Mitch. When Modern Family ended in 2020, it was revealed that a spinoff centering on the fan-favorite couple and their family was in the works. In 2022, Jesse Tyler Ferguson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the script was completed. Unfortunately, now two years later, it seems like that spinoff is no more.

Via Entertainment Weekly, Stonestreet revealed during an in-depth interview with Graham Bensinger that the sequel series is no longer happening. "I don't think it's potential anymore," he shared. "They had their chance. [Series co-creator] Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, 'No.' They just said, 'We don't want to do it.'"

"I love my character. I love the show. I love Jesse. We had a great working relationship, we had amazing chemistry," Stonestreet continued. "I think Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old guys, or something like that, that didn't seem worthy of keeping those characters going. It felt a little hurtful. But people make business decisions."

MODERN FAMILY cast: SOFIA VERGARA, ED O'NEILL, JULIE BOWEN, TY BURRELL, JESSE TYLER FERGUSON, ARIEL WINTER, RICO RODRIGUEZ, SARAH HYLAND, NOLAN GOULD, REID EWING

The new series would have followed Cam and Mitch directly after the events of the series finale, where they moved to Missouri after Cam accepted an offer to be the new head coach of the University of North Central Missouri's football team with Lily and new baby Rexford. Stonestreet thinks the series would have been a "slam dunk" if it happened.

"I don't think it would have not been successful," he shared. "Because you had one of the creators — who had really taken such great care of making sure that show was great for so long — willing to do it." Modern Family was very successful when it was airing and still remains a favorite today. There have even already been discussions about a possible revival, proving that people still want more. While it's hard to tell how the spinoff would have done, it's likely it would have seen some great ratings, even if not on the same level as Modern Family.

Whether or not a new Modern Family series will happen in the future is unknown. If it's a revival or anything else, fans want more. It's possible, but the Cam and Mitch spinoff just wasn't enough. At the very least, the series can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock and is syndicated on TBS and the Nick at Nite block on Nickelodeon.