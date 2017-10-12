TV Shows

‘Empire’: Lucious’ Memory Loss is Getting Old to Fans

Empire’s characters are in an unique position at the start of season four. Family patriarch […]

By

Empire‘s characters are in an unique position at the start of season four. Family patriarch Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), was injured at the end of last season and currently has amnesia.

This week’s episode, entitled “Evil Manners,” focuses on Cookie stepping up and running things in Lucious’ mental absence. Meanwhile, Lucious visits one of his studios and learns about some of his past violent and intolerant behavior.

Lucious makes amends for his behavior, but a lot of fans are getting frustrated with the storyline.

Many think the whole situation is a ruse by Lucious to get a fresh start. They think that the real Lucious is under the weakened facade and is only seconds away from snapping out of it.

Others may believe the amnesia is legit, but they’re just tired of seeing the typically dominant character with such a mild-mannered attitude.

See some of the best Empire fan reactions below.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

Photo Credit: Fox

