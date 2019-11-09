‘The Good Place’ Gets 90-Minute Series Finale Date, After Show With Seth Meyers

The final judgement on humans’ abilities to change before and after death will come down in January. The Good Place will be honored with a full, 90-minute extravaganza on NBC, the peacock network announced on Friday. After the extended series finale airs, Late Night host Seth Meyers will sit host a special look back with stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, Jameela Jamil and William Jackson Harper.

The Good Place finale special will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 30. After the finale airs, Meyers will take over to break down the series.

The series has never attracted huge numbers for NBC, but it has been forking loved by critics and die-hard fans. Earlier this year, The Good Place was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Danson has earned two Emmy nominations for his role as the demon Michael, while Maya Rudolph has been nominated twice for her guest role as The Judge in the afterlife.

Creator Michael Schur, best known for his work on Parks and Recreation, The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, announced earlier this year that The Good Place would be ending with Season 4. The unique series began with Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop discovering she did not belong in “The Good Place,” but twisted into a whole other thing with its second season as she joined Chidi (Harper), Jason (Jacinto), Tahani (Jamil) and Michael as they searched for what it really means to be good.

“You will finally see what we owe to each other,” Bell told Entertainment Weekly in September when asked about the series finale. “This will be worth it. It will give you a lot of feelings — and one is a strong sense of satisfaction. Not only will the ending be worth it, you’ll understand why the whole thing was worth it.”

Schur told Entertainment Weekly they did not “pull any punches” with the last batch of chapters.

“This show explicitly laid itself out like a book, in that we call every episode a chapter and it feels like an old-timey serial in the way that novels [were] published in magazines, one chapter at a time,” Schur explained. “That’s true to the way that the show was meant to feel, and the way we were creating it. But it also means it’s like, ‘All right, a–holes, whaddaya got? What’s the final chapter of the book?’ So it definitely feels like a tall order.”

On Thursday, NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will start its seventh season on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following Superstore. The new show Indebted, starring Fran Drescher, Steven Weber, Abby Elliot and Adam Pally, will start the same night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

NBC also scheduled the debut for the new series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for Tuesday, Jan. 7 before moving it to its regular timelsot on Sunday, Feb. 16. The new musical comedy series stars Jane Levy in the title role.



The Good Place airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC