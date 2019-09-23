Emmys 2019: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel?

The 2019 Emmy Awards are currently airing on FOX live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring the best in television across the past year. There is no host for this year’s events but the broadcast has seemingly gotten around this by injecting a lot of comedy and talent into the presentation.

The event will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with red carpet and arrivals starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. This year’s telecast comes from Fox and much like the Oscars, there is no host for the show in 2019.

The big nominees for the evening include the final season of Game of Thrones with 32 nominations despite the backlash to the final episodes. This joins in with Chernobyl and Veep to give HBO a 137 nominations on the night, followed closely by Netflix with 117 nominations. Amazon Prime is still making a decent showing too, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel landing 20 nominations to follow its win in 2018.

If you can’t tune into the show on Fox television or if you’re a cord cutter, you still have plenty of options to see who will walk away with this year’s golden statues. You can head over to Fox’s Emmys page online or use the Fox Now app. You will need a subscription if you go that route, though.

You can also sign up for a free trial of fuboTV and stream the show on the Fox feed. You also have access with YouTube TV, Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, and AT&T TV Now.

For the red carpet, Fox will start their coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. ET leading into the arrivals show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET. E! Entertainment’s coverage starts far earlier, kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT and leading into the full red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with hosts Nina Parker, Brad Goreski and Kristin Cavallari.

Red carpet fans aren’t out of luck if they can’t tune in before the broadcast on Fox or see coverage on E! Entertainment before the main show begins. ET Live is also streaming their own red carpet coverage from the Emmy Awards starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

So set your DVRs or prepare to tune in for TV’s big night on Fox. Check out the bare details below from CBS News.