Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Loses Best Supporting Actress, and Fans Are Losing It

Game of Thrones entered the 2019 Emmys as number one of the list of dramas honored at the show over the years. With seven nominations on Sunday, most fans had their eyes focused on one in particular.

Many fans have noted that Lena Headey has “carried” the show for its entire run as Cersei Lannister. And despite that thinking, she is one of the stars on the show who haven’t walked away with any Emmys gold.

With it being the final season of the HBO fantasy epic, plenty of fans looked on hoping that Headey would finally get what she deserves. Sadly she did not. Headey lost the award to Julia Garner for Netflix’s Ozark. It is safe to say that fans of the fantasy epic were not happy.

“NONE OF YOU DESERVE LENA HEADEY,” one angry fan wrote.

Let’s be honest here. Lena Headey deserved Best Supporting Actress for previews seasons (s5 specially) as Cersei but not for s8. And Sophie’s and Massie’s performances weren’t strong enough. The nomination was already a lot. #Emmys — ➴ (@minsyoonki) September 23, 2019

“LENA HEADEY DESERVED BETTER !!!!!!!!” another wrote in similar fashion.

Lena Headey aka Cersei Lannister didn’t get the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama and I’m so upset. Lena is a PHENOMENAL actress and dare I say, carried a large part of the show. — ruth (@ruthkhach) September 23, 2019

“Lena Headey didn’t win a single award for her performance as Cersei over ten f—ing years. Let that sink in,” a third fan pointed out.

“Lena Headey never winning an Emmy for Cersei is good for her legend, actually,” a forward thinking fan added.

No matter the result, Headey was stunning at the show and even got some new ink to celebrate before the show.

“[Doctor Woo] You master,” Headey wrote alongside a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram. “Already in the next realm with my scarab.”

The tattoo takes a prime spot on the actress’ right hand and can be spotted in several of the photos from the purple carpet and when she took the stage with the rest of the Game of Thrones cast mid-show.

Headey also said her goodbyes to the character in her own way, regardless of what the academy’s thoughts and or the reaction of the fans.

“There she goes,” Headey captioned a post saying goodbye to her Game of Thrones character. “It’s been fun, and bonkers . I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she’d never make it, Nights watch wouldn’t have her .. but still..)”

And while she did want a better death at the end of the series, she still filled out a role that wouldn’t be the same in anybody else’s hands.