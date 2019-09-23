TV Shows

Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gwendoline Christie Wows Social Media With Fiery Look

Before the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie might have won the night. Christie, who famously had to submit herself for an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination, wore a fiery red and white gown that would have fit in with Westeros fashion. The outfit stunned fans watching at home.

Christie is one of four Game of Thrones stars nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She is up against Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. The only non-GoT stars in the category ae Ozark‘s Julia Garner and Killing Eve‘s Fiona Shaw. This was Christie’s first nomination.

Fans at home were completely thrown aback by Christie’s amazing look.

Christie famously had to submit herself to the Television Academy to get the first nomination of her career. She played the fan-favorite Brienne of Tarth during Game of Thrones.

“I really have fallen in love with the character,” Christie told Entertainment Weekly on the purple carpet. “I’ve fallen in love with what she represents… She has a strong moral compass and a very deep sensitivity and vulnerability, and I felt she was a special and rare kind of character.”

Christie continued, “For everything she represents in terms of women, I wanted there to be the possibility of the opportunity. And for me to feel like that’s how I was honoring saying goodbye to this character.”

Christie went on to say that she never thought her submission would end up getting her the nomination.

“It’s a feeling of hope and to get this far, I’ve won. I’ve never received something like this in my work before,” she said.

