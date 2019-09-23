Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gwendoline Christie Wows Social Media With Fiery Look

Before the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie might have won the night. Christie, who famously had to submit herself for an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination, wore a fiery red and white gown that would have fit in with Westeros fashion. The outfit stunned fans watching at home.

Christie is one of four Game of Thrones stars nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She is up against Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. The only non-GoT stars in the category ae Ozark‘s Julia Garner and Killing Eve‘s Fiona Shaw. This was Christie’s first nomination.

Fans at home were completely thrown aback by Christie’s amazing look.

Really here for Gwendoline Christie retconning the end of Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/3BLAZqWCWz — Leila Brillson, First of Her Name (@leilaclaire) September 22, 2019

If Gwendoline Christie’s Emmys look isn’t on a prayer candle and sold on Etsy by the end of the Emmys, wyd internet? pic.twitter.com/v6XpPOJ9VF — allison (@allisonpiwo) September 22, 2019

The G in Gwendoline Christie stands for God. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/h92LVWzxpd — cass ⎊ (@tonicolIette) September 22, 2019

Christie famously had to submit herself to the Television Academy to get the first nomination of her career. She played the fan-favorite Brienne of Tarth during Game of Thrones.

“I really have fallen in love with the character,” Christie told Entertainment Weekly on the purple carpet. “I’ve fallen in love with what she represents… She has a strong moral compass and a very deep sensitivity and vulnerability, and I felt she was a special and rare kind of character.”

maisie williams, sophie turner, lena headey and gwendoline christie LETS GO GAME OF THRONES EXCELLENCE! pic.twitter.com/hUqbJ3wbTi — clarice (@barrybIock) September 22, 2019

Gwendoline Christie really said “okay so braime is CANON, here you have lion eating shaphire (I don’t need to say they are symbols of Tarth and Lannisters?) I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/Yrj6GWyVVY — Nαтαℓια ¦| 𝔹𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕖𝕒𝕦𝕩 🦁❤️🌱 (@huraoptymizm) September 22, 2019

Christie continued, “For everything she represents in terms of women, I wanted there to be the possibility of the opportunity. And for me to feel like that’s how I was honoring saying goodbye to this character.”

Christie went on to say that she never thought her submission would end up getting her the nomination.

“It’s a feeling of hope and to get this far, I’ve won. I’ve never received something like this in my work before,” she said.

