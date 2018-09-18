‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Shares Epic Emmys Throwback

Ron Perlman may not be up for any awards at Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, but the Sons of Anarchy alum is celebrating the ceremony with a truly epic throwback.

Perlman shared a grainy photo of himself being interviewed at the 1987 Emmys on Instagram Monday, captioning it, “At the Emmys. For Beauty And The Beast. In 1987!!! Hey Muthaf—s…I’m still workin ovah bere!”

The photo, clearly referencing his nominations in 1988 and 1989 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

for Beauty and the Beast, quickly racked up more than 4,500 likes from fans who respected the long-working actor’s performances.

“And you should have won several,” one fan wrote. “Man, you looked good then, but you keep improving with time. Have mercy!”

Another added, “I was young but I never missed an episode. It was so magical!”

Perlman has clearly been busy since his tenure on Beauty and the Beast, appearing as the star of Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy and Blade II. Recently, he’s also been filming his newest film, Asher, which is set to be released in December.

Perlman stars in the film as Asher, a former Mossad agent who becomes an assassin-for-hire who meets a woman named Sophie while doing a job that inspires him to leave his life of crime, but not without some more bloodshed.

Famke Janssen plays Sophie. Richard Dreyfuss and Peter Facinelli also star. Perlman also produced the film under the Wing And A Prayer Pictures banner alongside Josh Crook, Joseph Mensch, Brian Wilkins and Adam Folk.

He’s also been known recently for his needling of President Donald Trump, going at his administration earlier this month in a tweet linking to a news story about a “Trump ally” upset over what they thought was disrespectful treatment of First Lady Ivanka Trump and son Jared Kushner at Sen. John McCain’s funeral.

“These are people not fit for a PTA meeting, much less in high seats of government,” Perlman wrote alongside the story. “Their presence in sending off a great American was a blemish on an otherwise glorious day!”

