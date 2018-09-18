Emmys 2018: Host Michael Che’s Joke About White People Not Thanking Jesus Branded as ‘Racist’

The 2018 Emmys opening segments poked fun at the perceived racism in the voting body in recent years, but some viewers thought one joke from Michael Che crossed the line.

Che, who was co-hosting with Colin Jost, made a jab at the white, liberal award recipients who seem to not thank Jesus when they win awards.

“My mother is not watching. She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough,” Che said. “That’s true. The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads.”

Numerous viewers took offense to the line for not only implying a large group of white people who do not pray but also aligning Republicans with drug users.

“Bad joke at the Emmys, Michael Che,” one user wrote. “Racist comments like that … further the divide. I would be embarrassed. You must be desperate to make headlines.”

Another user wrote, “Admit it! This is not funny! Only racist haters like Emmys host Michael Che would say the only white people who thank Jesus at award shows are Republicans and ‘ex-crackheads.’”

While many enjoyed Che’s joke, it became an easy target to many who were looking to point out the show’s issues with race and Hollywood’s perceived bias against conservatives.

The joke, as well as the opening number poking fun at the institution’s lack of diversity, were seen by many as the Emmys not doing enough to please all parties.

“Every word coming out of everyone’s mouth at the Emmys is about someone’s color of skin. That’s not diversity,” one viewer wrote. “And the ones focusing so heavily on race have the audacity to call others racist.”

“Why do they have to keep telling us how ‘diverse’ the Emmys are every 5 minutes? It’s like a white person saying they aren’t racist cause they have a black friend,” another user wrote. “Just saying. Just be diverse you don’t have to pat yourself on the back all night, idiots.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter