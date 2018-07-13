Emmy Nominations: See the Full List of Award Contenders

The 70th Emmy Awards nominations are in.
The nominees were announced Thursday morning at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold, star of upcoming NBC fall drama New Amsterdam.
The 70th Emmy Awards, which recognizes the achievements of storytellers who are shaping television, will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET on NBC.
Keep scrolling to see the list of nominees for this year’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Performer Awards – Lead Actor
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Performer Awards – Lead Actress
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Performer Awards – Supporting Actor
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Leguizamo, Waco
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Performer Awards – Supporting Actress
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie
Adina Porter, American Horrot Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Program Awards – Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale U
SS Callister (Black Mirror)
Program Awards – Vareity
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Tracey Ullman’s Show S
aturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs
The 75th Annual Golden Globes
The Oscars
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American Puerto Rico
Steve Martin & Martin Short
Program Awards – Short Form and Children’s
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
aka Wyatt Cenac
An Emmy for Megan
Grey’s Anatomy: Team B
James Corden’s Next James Corden
The Walking Dead: Red Machete
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Between the Scenes
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
The Americans: The Final Season
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions
Jay Leno’s Garage
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Children’s Program
Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Star Wars Rebels
Reality Programs
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked and Afraid
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Directing Awards
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Vader, Barry
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Jesse Peretz, GLOW
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Andrew Allen, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Tim Mancinelli, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Carrie Brownstein, Portlandia
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Stan Nathan, Dave Chappelle
Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Bryan Fogel, Icarus
Brett Morgen, Jane
Ken Burns and Lynn Novice, The Vietnam War
Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Wild Wild Country
Judd Apatow, The Zen Diaries of Garry Handling
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior
Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ken Fucks, Shark Tank
Alan Carter, The Voice