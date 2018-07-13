Emmy Nominations: See the Full List of Award Contenders

The 70th Emmy Awards nominations are in.

The nominees were announced Thursday morning at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold, star of upcoming NBC fall drama New Amsterdam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 70th Emmy Awards, which recognizes the achievements of storytellers who are shaping television, will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET on NBC.

Keep scrolling to see the list of nominees for this year’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Performer Awards – Lead Actor

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Performer Awards – Lead Actress

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Performer Awards – Supporting Actor

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

John Leguizamo, Waco

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower



Performer Awards – Supporting Actress

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horrot Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Program Awards – Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius

Godless

Patrick Melrose



Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale U

SS Callister (Black Mirror)

Program Awards – Vareity

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Tracey Ullman’s Show S

aturday Night Live



Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs

The 75th Annual Golden Globes

The Oscars



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American Puerto Rico

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Program Awards – Short Form and Children’s

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

aka Wyatt Cenac

An Emmy for Megan

Grey’s Anatomy: Team B

James Corden’s Next James Corden

The Walking Dead: Red Machete



Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between the Scenes

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon



Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

The Americans: The Final Season

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions

Jay Leno’s Garage

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen



Outstanding Children’s Program

Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Star Wars Rebels

Reality Programs

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked and Afraid

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell



Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Directing Awards

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Bill Vader, Barry

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Jesse Peretz, GLOW

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley



Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things



Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

David Lynch, Twin Peaks



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Andrew Allen, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Tim Mancinelli, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Carrie Brownstein, Portlandia

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Stan Nathan, Dave Chappelle

Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake



Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Bryan Fogel, Icarus

Brett Morgen, Jane

Ken Burns and Lynn Novice, The Vietnam War

Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Wild Wild Country

Judd Apatow, The Zen Diaries of Garry Handling



Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior

Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ken Fucks, Shark Tank

Alan Carter, The Voice