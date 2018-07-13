TV Shows

Emmy Nominations: See the Full List of Award Contenders

The 70th Emmy Awards nominations are in.The nominees were announced Thursday morning at the […]

The 70th Emmy Awards nominations are in.

The nominees were announced Thursday morning at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold, star of upcoming NBC fall drama New Amsterdam.

The 70th Emmy Awards, which recognizes the achievements of storytellers who are shaping television, will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET on NBC.

Keep scrolling to see the list of nominees for this year’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Performer Awards – Lead Actor

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless


Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Performer Awards – Lead Actress

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Performer Awards – Supporting Actor

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry


Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Leguizamo, Waco
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Performer Awards – Supporting Actress

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horrot Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

 

Program Awards – Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius
Godless
Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale U
SS Callister (Black Mirror)

Program Awards – Vareity

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Tracey Ullman’s Show S
aturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs
The 75th Annual Golden Globes
The Oscars

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American Puerto Rico
Steve Martin & Martin Short

Program Awards – Short Form and Children’s

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

aka Wyatt Cenac
An Emmy for Megan
Grey’s Anatomy: Team B
James Corden’s Next James Corden
The Walking Dead: Red Machete

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between the Scenes
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

The Americans: The Final Season
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions
Jay Leno’s Garage
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Children’s Program

Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Star Wars Rebels

Reality Programs

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked and Afraid
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Directing Awards

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Vader, Barry
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Jesse Peretz, GLOW
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Andrew Allen, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Tim Mancinelli, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Carrie Brownstein, Portlandia
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Stan Nathan, Dave Chappelle
Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Bryan Fogel, Icarus
Brett Morgen, Jane
Ken Burns and Lynn Novice, The Vietnam War
Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Wild Wild Country
Judd Apatow, The Zen Diaries of Garry Handling

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior
Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ken Fucks, Shark Tank
Alan Carter, The Voice

