‘Elsbeth’ Showrunner Jonathan Tolins Previews Star-Studded Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

The Season 2 finale of Elsbeth is right around the corner, and showrunner Jonathan Tolins spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In “Ramen Holiday,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth finds herself in prison with some of the same high-class criminals she put away. When one of them is stabbed to death, Elsbeth sets out to find the killer’s killer, while her colleagues back at the precinct fight to get her released.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode picks up after the events of the penultimate episode, “I’ve Got a Little List,” which saw Elsbeth getting hauled off to jail at the very end after going a bit overboard to catch a killer. Tolins said Elsbeth is “behind bars with several of the people she put there, who are not happy to see her. Once again, she finds herself having to investigate a murder.” Additionally, he also teased that “there’s a musical number,” which is certainly on brand for a show like Elsbeth.

Pictured: Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

It was announced in March that Elsbeth was plotting to bring back numerous past guest stars for the season finale. Stephen Moyer, Retta, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Lail, Arian Moayed, André De Shields, Alyssa Milano, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ethan Slater will all be returning for Season 2’s final outing. How it will all go down is unknown, but since Elsbeth will be solving yet another murder, it should be interesting. Especially since she’s in prison.

Meanwhile, Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 3, so it’s likely whatever happens in this finale could set up the new season very well. Additionally, fans will be saying goodbye to Carra Patterson’s Kaya Blanke, who is taking an offer to train for a task force in D.C. Patterson is stepping down as series regular but she will still occasionally show up in Season 3 as a guest star. Things will be a tad different in the new season, but it sounds like this final episode will really turn up the heat.

A premiere date for Elsbeth Season 3 has yet to be announced, but more information should be revealed soon. In the meantime, fans can still look forward to the Season 2 finale, premiering on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available.