‘Elsbeth’: A Case at a Wellness Center Leads to an Emotional Self-Reflection (Exclusive Clip)

Elsbeth has its winter premiere tomorrow, Jan. 30, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In the episode “Unalive and Well,” after a young man is found dead in his car, “Elsbeth visits the holistic wellness center he’d just left, and begins to suspect its charismatic founder (Eric McCormack).” The winter premiere will see the fallout of the Van Ness case, a messy divorce that Elsbeth handled back in Chicago that has resurfaced in the public eye.

Showrunner Jonathan Tolins told PopCulture that Elsbeth will be dealing with the “pain she’s had to suffer and the frustration and the anger she’s been dealing with. And you see a new side of her, and Carrie [Preston] is unbelievably great in those scenes.” Fans will now see just what Tolins was talking about. In an exclusive sneak peek, the usually peppy and upbeat character broke down while talking to Marcia DeBonis’ character, and it truly is an emotional scene and a whole new side of Elsbeth.

Even on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Elsbeth was always pretty perky. So, seeing her in this vulnerable position is pretty different, and she has a lot of built-up frustration and regret. The Van Ness case has opened up a whole new can of worms. How long the case will go on for is unknown, but it seems to be just starting, and with still plenty of episodes left in Season 2, who knows what will happen.

Meanwhile, the Van Ness case is not the only thing that is probably plaguing Elsbeth’s mind. Judge Crawford is still making some noise, and with his supposed connections to the Van Ness case, this is only going to get bigger. This is on top of the fact that Crawford has yet to be caught for murder, but with Wagner seemingly on board with it all, it could be only just a matter of time before he’s finally caught. Michael Emerson’s corrupt judge has been interesting so far, and there’s no telling what’s going to be in store.

Elsbeth’s winter premiere will be an episode fans won’t want to miss. Be sure to watch the exclusive clip above and watch the new episode this Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Fans can catch up on all episodes of Elsbeth now on the streamer.