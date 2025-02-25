‘Elsbeth’: Jordana Brewster as a Lifestyle Consultant is Interrogated (Exclusive Clip)

Jordana Brewster is guest starring in Elsbeth this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Tearjerker,” airing on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “While investigating the death of a wealthy real estate developer, Elsbeth is led to the last person to see him alive, a lifestyle consultant named Chloe (Brewster) who is usually found on the arms of residents of New York City’s Billionaires’ Row.”

In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth is interrogating Chloe about security footage of her, it gets pretty intense when someone else starts questioning Chloe’s intentions with said developer. Chloe seems pretty defensive about the whole situation, and it’s hard to predict how things will go down. But if it follows the show’s format, then Chloe may not be as innocent as she seems.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Brewster is the latest incredible guest star on Elsbeth just this season. Season 2 of the CBS drama has also brought on Matthew Broderick, Eric McCormack, Laurie Metcalf, Vanessa Bayer, Vanessa Williams, Rob Riggle, Nathan Lane, Jenn Lyon, and many more. Additionally, Carrie Preston’s IRL husband, Michael Emerson, has been a recurring guest star, making some trouble for Elsbeth as a corrupt judge.

There will be a lot more coming for Elsbeth, and not just with the remainder of Season 2. The series scored a Season 3 renewal from CBS last week, just halfway through Season 2. Not much has been revealed in terms of when Season 3 will be releasing, but fans can likely expect it to premiere sometime this fall. There are surely to be many more guest stars to come, but it will be exciting to see Jordana Brewster join in on the fun in this week’s episode.

In the meantime, make sure to watch the sneak peek above from the new episode of Elsbeth, airing this Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following an all-new episode of Kathy Bate’s hit new series, Matlock. All episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+, along with parent series The Good Wife and The Good Fight. As per usual, this episode will be one fans won’t want to miss, and it sounds like there will be a lot going on, and not just with the main storyline and there is no telling what will happen when Brewster guest stars.