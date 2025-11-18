‘Elsbeth’: Dianne Wiest Is Confronted by Elsbeth in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is back this week with an all-new episode, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “And Then There Were Nuns,” airing at a special time on Thursday at 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS, “A pop star’s (Lindsey Normington) purchase of a failing convent turns divine real estate into a murder scene as Elsbeth takes on the Mother of all nuns (Dianne Wiest).”

“Meanwhile, Teddy digs into Alec Bloom’s past for a feature he is working on,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip featuring Wiest, Elsbeth confronts Reverend Mother Constance Mary Cabot about a photograph she’s in, but she sticks to her story. She then asks Elsbeth if she believes in God, which throws Carrie Preston’s titular character off her guard, admitting she doesn’t know, but she really wants to. The two get to talking about the weight of being Mother Superior before the clip eventually ends.

It seems like this will be a case that is going to have Elsbeth thinking, and not just about who’s behind it. She’s certainly gone through a lot, especially during Season 2, so it’s not surprising that she might be looking to go in a different direction spiritually as long as it doesn’t interfere with the investigation, because it’s possible that Mother Superior only brought up God to take Elsbeth off her sent. However, there’s no telling what actually happened.

As revealed in the logline, Dianne Wiest is not the only guest star for Thursday’s episode. Lindsey Normington will also be appearing, as well as Sarah Steele, who is once again reprising her The Good Wife and The Good Fight role as Marissa Gold. They’re the latest guest stars for Season 3 of Elsbeth, and fans can also look forward to Lana Condor, Jaime Pressly, Andrew Rannells, and many more. The season has already seen a handful of guest stars, including Stephen Colbert, David Cross, Tony Hale, and William Jackson Harper.

As per usual, Elsbeth will be unpredictable, but it will be entertaining. Check out an exclusive clip above and tune in to a new episode airing this Thursday at a special time, 9:01 p.m. ET, on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Elsbeth will go back to its normal 10 p.m. ET slot on Thursday, Dec. 4.