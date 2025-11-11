‘Elsbeth’: Tony Hale Gets the Scoop on an Investigation and Homemade Butterscotch in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Bunker Down,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a crisis manager vanishes inside a billionaire’s panic room, Elsbeth unravels the highly equipped fortresses that blur the lines between security and paranoia.”

“Meanwhile, Elsbeth meets the late Judge Crawford’s widow, Winnie (Henny Russell),” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth stops by Fin Tech CEO Craig Hollis’ (Tony Hale) place to give him “the scoop” on the investigation on the way to an event and urges him to eat some homemade butterscotch. Likely as a way to get him to open up more.

What exactly Elsbeth is up to with her butterscotch is unknown, but when she has her suspicions, she does not let them go. And the fact that she is still on her investigative work while on her way to an event is impressive but not surprising. But it should be more than entertaining to see what happens.

Additionally, with Russell guest starring as Crawford’s widow, that will make things all the more interesting. PopCulture broke in October that the Broadway actress had been cast as Winnie. This will be the first time that fans are meeting her, and considering how things ended with her late husband and what he set in motion in Season 2, there’s no telling how that storyline will go. Whether or not she’s in on her husband’s wrongdoings is hard to tell, but there will be much to look forward to on that front.

Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Tony Hale and Henny Russell are just two of the many guest stars on the lineup for Season 3. Already, fans have seen Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez, David Cross, Julia Fox, Annaleigh Ashford, and William Jackson Harper. Upcoming guest stars include Dianne Wiest, Lindsey Normington, Lana Condor, Jaime Pressly, Andrew Rannells, and many more. The Good Fight alum Sarah Steele made her return as Marissa Gold in last week’s episode.

Make sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above from this week’s episode of Elsbeth, airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes of the series are available to watch.