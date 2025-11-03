‘Elsbeth’: Dianne Wiest and Lindsey Normington Take on a Failing Convent and Murder in Season 3, Episode 7 Exclusive First Look

Dianne Wiest and Lindsey Normington are guest starring in an upcoming episode of Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In “And Then There Were Nuns,” airing at a special time on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “A pop star’s (Normington) purchase of a failing convent turns divine real estate into a murder scene as Elsbeth takes on the Mother of all nuns (Weist).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meanwhile, Teddy digs into Alec Bloom’s past for a feature he is working on,” the logline continues. Wiest and Normington are the latest guest stars for Elsbeth’s third season, and it sounds like their characters will be pretty entertaining. What exactly will happen is unknown, but once Elsbeth starts digging into a murder, she won’t stop until she finds the answers she needs.

Pictured: Lindsey Normington as ALAÏA JADE Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

It should also be pointed out that Wiest and Normington are not the only special guest stars for Season 3, Episode 7. In one of the photos, fans get their first look at Sarah Steele’s return as Marissa Gold. It was previously announced that Steele would be reprising her The Good Wife and The Good Fight role in an upcoming episode, but nothing more about it was shared. Ahead of the season premiere, star Carrie Preston spoke to PopCulture.com about Steele’s appearance and working with her again, reflecting on what it was like reuniting with the actress.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold, and Ivan Hernandez as Alec Bloom Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

“It was so wonderful because she was always one of my favorite people anyway,” Preston shared. “I got to act with her in The Good Fight, but I also got to direct her in The Good Fight. And so I knew bringing her on would be the right person because she’s just so game. She has such great energy, and she’s so excited and so prepared, and just all the things that we love and guest stars. She walked on the set, and she was like, ‘Oh my god. This is so weird.’ Because it was like she was a part of the world, but no, that’s cool.”

Pictured (L-R): Dianne Wiest as Mother Constance Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Elsbeth’s guest star lineup for Season 3 also includes Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsey Mendez, David Cross, Julia Fox, Annaleigh Ashford, Lana Condor, Lindsey Normington, Jaime Pressly, Andrew Rannells, and William Jackson Harper, with many more still yet to be announced.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Dianne Wiest Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

There will be much more to look forward to as Elsbeth’s third season continues, including Dianne Wiest and Lindsey Normington guest starring in the episode airing on Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Before then, though, new episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.