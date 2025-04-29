‘Elsbeth’: Billy Magnussen’s Entitled Playboy Gets Defensive Over the Case and His Life (Exclusive Clip)

Elsbeth is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “I’ve Got a Little List,” airing on Thursday at 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS, “While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth meets Rod (Billy Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder. In the end, Elsbeth’s efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble.”

The exclusive clip sees Elsbeth delivering some news about the suspect to Rod and his friend, but Rod corrects Elsbeth about small caliber guns not only being for women, and he is seemingly defensive about it being called a “lady gun.” Rod’s friend also offers some insight into Rod’s life, but Rod was quick to add on a few more details and brag about his life.

Of course, as with any episode of Elsbeth, not everything is what it seems, but it should be interesting to see how the case turns out. Seeing Magnussen guest star is certainly a highlight, and he is playing that entitled playboy role pretty well. However, it doesn’t seem like the case will be solved by the episode’s end, unlike most cases. Whatever Elsbeth is doing seem to not be good, and there is no telling how that will work out.

This week’s episode is the penultimate episode of Season 2, so it’s likely whatever happens at the end will set up the season finale, airing on Thursday, May 8. Elsbeth will be coming face to face with some previous guest stars that she put away in the finale, so it should be fun to see how that all comes about. Obviously, the hope is that Elsbeth isn’t in too much trouble, but you never know what could happen, especially since it is the season finale.

Before the season finale, fans will have to watch the penultimate episode. Make sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above and catch a new episode of Elsbeth airing on Thursday at 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. However the season comes to an end, there will be much more to look forward to since the series has been renewed for Season 3 for the 2025-26 season.