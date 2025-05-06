‘Elsbeth’: A Murder at Prison Leads Inmate Elsbeth to Talk to the Warden (Exclusive Clip)

The Elsbeth star-studded Season 2 finale airs this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Ramen Holiday,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth finds herself in prison with some of the same high-class criminals she put away. When one of them is stabbed to death, Elsbeth sets out to find the killer’s killer, while her colleagues back at the precinct fight to get her released.”

After getting arrested in last week’s penultimate episode, Elsbeth is now a prisoner. In the exclusive clip, the attorney meets with the warden at the prison, played by Donna Lynne Champlin, to talk to her about the dead body she found. The warden admits that the library, among a few other places, is one place where security cameras don’t reach. But she assured Elsbeth that there’s a “crack team of investigators” on the outside who will handle it.

Considering Elsbeth was basically broken at the end of the penultimate episode, it is nice to see her back to her somewhat usual self and determined to get on the case and solve the murder. Who exactly was killed, fans will just have to see, but considering the setting, Elsbeth will certainly have a lot of suspects to go through. Whether or not the warden will be of any help will also be something to look forward to.

Stephen Moyer, Retta, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Lail, Arian Moayed, André De Shields, Alyssa Milano, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ethan Slater are all going to be appearing in the Season 2 finale. Aside from Slater, who is going to be reprising his role as Officer Reese Chandler, everyone’s respective characters will be in prison with Elsbeth, and there’s no telling what will go on behind those prison walls.

Since Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 3, it’s likely there will be at least something setting up the new season. Additionally, Carra Patterson has stepped down as series regular, but fans will still be seeing Kaya Blanke in the finale as her NYPD story comes to an end. Make sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above and tune in to the Season 2 finale of Elsbeth airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.