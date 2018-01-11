Ellen Pompeo to Direct Upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode

Ellen Pompeo is taking over the Grey’s Anatomy director’s chair for the second time.

The star of the Shonda Rhimes-created series posted a photo on her Instagram teasing her directorial duties with the caption, “Love my work family… it takes a village.” Co-stars Kelly McCreary, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce, and Jesse Williams, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery, are also pictured and tagged on the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This will be the second episode helmed by Pompeo in the show’s 14-season history. Executive Producer Debbie Allen teased the upcoming episode Wednesday, tweeting “My girl @EllenPompeo is back in the saddle Directing @GreysABC. YAY!”

She also tweeted an image Thursday of Pompeo sitting in the director’s chair watching a scene with McCreary on the monitor.

Pompeo first directed the hit ABC show last year for the 13th season’s eighteenth episode, “Be Still My Soul.” The Maggie Pierce-centered episode revolved around her mother’s illness and subsequent death and was popular among Grey’s fans. Other Grey’s Anatomy actors have stepped into the director’s chair in the past, including Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd.

No plot details have been released for the upcoming episode but, knowing Grey’s Anatomy, it’ll be a tearjerker.

Grey’s Anatomy, along with the rest of ABC‘s TGIT lineup including Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder, will return from its winter hiatus Thursday, January 18 at 8 p.m. ET.