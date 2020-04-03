Ellen DeGeneres Returning With New Episodes of Daytime Talk Show, But With a Catch

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to daytime TV! The 62-year-old comedian took to social media Friday to announce that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is making its way back to the airwaves on Monday after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message from home, DeGeneres told her fans, “We figured out how to do the show from my house. So we have a camera set up and we’re going to be doing interviews and it’s going to be fun.” She panned the camera to show her co-host, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on a monitor, presumably from his own home. “Starting Monday, shows air!” she finished.

“Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it too, and I can’t wait,” DeGeneres told Deadline.

Fans responded with gusto to the announcement, replying to DeGeneres’ video enthusiastically.

“YESS QUEEN A SERVE,” one excited fan tweeted.

“I LOVE YOU ELLEN,” another wrote.

“So awesome, Can’t waittttt,” someone else said.

“I love your beautiful bright face and spirit. I need you in my life every day,” another wrote.

“We NEED this,” someone said.

Production on all late-night and most daytime shows was suspended weeks ago as part of the effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, meaning many shows filmed remotely or took to digital platforms for daily updates.

DeGeneres had been doing Ellen’s Home Quarantine series on her YouTube channel, where she calls celebrity friends on the phone and chats with them. In mid-March, DeGeneres initially announced that the show would film without a live audience, but soon changed its plan to stop production until the end of March.

“Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th,” DeGeneres tweeted at the time. “We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored.”

But while the city of Los Angeles remains in a stay-at-home order, the show must go on. Her at-home edition of the talk show will feature guests via video chat; next week, fans will see Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Drew and Brittany Brees and David Spade.

As alluded to in DeGeneres’ video, the show’s resident dancer tWitch will be making cameo appearances, as will the show’s executive producer Andy Lassner, who frequently appears on the normal version of the show.