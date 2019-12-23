‘Ellen’ Fans Confused to See Ellie Kemper as Host

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, as DeGeneres started her holiday break a little early. Although Kemper has served as a guest host on the show in the past, some were still confused by her appearance on the show. Kemper was not the only former star from The Office on the show though, as co-stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer stopped by as well.

Ellie Kemper makes a fantastic host of my show… so long as she gets a pee break. pic.twitter.com/SIJDBxXNEH — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 23, 2019

“Who is this woman hosting.?! She’s rather boring,” one person seemingly unaware of how funny Kemper is tweeted.

“I dislike when I watch [Ellen] and she has a guest host the show isn’t the same w/out you Ellen,” another disappointed fan wrote.

“This is too scripted. Doesn’t seem natural at all,” a third person wrote.

However, there were many positive reactions to Kemper’s appearance on the show.

“Ellie’s killing it!” one viewer wrote.

“I absolutely love her!!” another chimed in.

“Fantastic! She is adorable!” another wrote.

This was Kemper’s third time serving as guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress also served as a guest host on the fourth hour of the Today show last year.

Kemper is best known for starring as the title character in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ran four seasons. The show, co-created by Tina Fey, will wrap up with an upcoming made-for-TV movie. Kemper’s breakthrough role was secretary Erin Hannon on The Office.

Kemper asked Fischer and Kinsey if they would be interested in playing their Office characters, Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, again. There has been talk of a revival for the upcoming NBCUniversal streaming platform, but nothing is set in stone.

“I would not do an Office reboot, but I would love to do a reunion special episode,” Fischer told her former co-star. “I’d like to get us all together again.”

“I would do anything they called me to do,” Kinsey said. “So if you want to call me, I’m around.”

“I will be there,” Kemper agreed. “Angela and I are rebooting The Office.“

“THANK YOU [Ellen] for letting me host your show today, [Fischer], [Kinsey], [Idina Menzel] for being the best guests ever, and the entire audience for being so lovely,” Kemper wrote on Instagram after her episode aired.

