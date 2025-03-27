Elizabeth Olsen to Star in New FX Show

Elizabeth Olsen has landed a new project and it’s no Marvel movie.

After the actress confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is not returning as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch for the upcoming Avengers movies Doomsday and Secret Wars, she’s been confirmed for a new FX pilot.

Deadline reports that FX has given a pilot order to Seven Sisters, starring Olsen. The series comes from executive producers Will Arbery, Sean Durkin, and Garrett Basch. Arbery wrote the pilot while Durkin will direct. From FX Productions, Seven Sisters will follow “a large, tightknit family begins to unravel when a sister (Olsen) starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear — forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Olsen and Durkin previously worked together in the 2011 movie Marthy Marcy May Marlene, which not only was Durkin’s feature directorial debut, but was also Olsen’s film debut. Meanwhile, the Marvel star is staying pretty busy these days. She was most recently in the 2024 drama The Assessment alongside Alicia Vikander, Himesh Patel, and Indira Varma. She also appeared in His Three Daughters, Love & Death, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, WandaVision, and Sorry For Your Loss, among others.

Upcoming, while she won’t be in the new Avengers movies, at least that we know of, Olsen will be reprising the role of Wanda Maximoff for the upcoming series Marvel Zombies. Other projects in the works include the dramedy Love Child, the series Once There Were Wolves and the film Eternity.

As of now, no other information has been released about Seven Sisters. Even though the series is only in the pilot stages, it shouldn’t be long until more casting news is announced and fans find out who will be joining Elizabeth Olsen.

This is just one of many upcoming roles that fans will see Olsen in, and there’s no telling what will be next for her. In the meantime, there are plenty of projects on several streaming services. It’s also possible she could be announced for the Avengers movies in the near future, regardless of what she said. Marvel is known to keep tightlipped about basically everything.