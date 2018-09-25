Elizabeth Hurley’s Canceled E! Show ‘The Royals’ Officially Dead After No Networks Save It

After being canceled by E! last month, Elizabeth Hurley‘s series The Royals is officially no more. Lionsgate TV tweeted Tuesday that the drama is off the air for good after unsuccessfully shopping it around.

The production company thanked the show’s fan base, aka the “Loyals,” for its “undying support.”

“#Loyals, we’re so thankful for your undying support of #TheRoyals, but sadly our reign has officially come to an end. It has been a true privilege to bring this series to life and to work with such an amazing cast and crew on 4 incredible seasons!” Lionsgate tweeted, adding the hashtag, #LongLiveTheRoyals.

After E! announced in August that it was canceling the show, Lionsgate said it had been in talks with sister cable network Pop, which is co-owned by Lionsgate and CBS, for a possible season 5 pickup. But the network has spoken, confirming that it wasn’t meant to be.

Hurley took to Twitter to thank the fans and her former co-workers on the show. “Hanging up my tiara- The Royals is over. We shot 40 episodes and had a blast. The best cast and crew and an incredible fan base #theloyals Thank you to everyone,” she wrote alongside several photos from her time on the series.

She shared a similar message on Instagram along with a gallery of stills and behind-the-scenes photos from the series. “Goodbye The Royals. We’re hanging up our tiaras. It’s been a blast. Four, fun filled years. Best cast and crew and the very best #loyals fans. Thank you,” she wrote, adding, “swipe to see some of my best memories x.”

Many "Loyals" responded to Hurley's social media posts with sadness and appreciation.

“Thank you for everything!! You’ll always be our Queen!! #LongLiveTheRoyals,” one fan wrote.

“Oh no!!!! Was hoping so much for another season… was outrageous good fun and incredible costumes and locations. Bravo!!!” another person wrote.

“Thank you for being great and giving us some amazing acting on the show. We will miss Queen Helena,” another user said.

Premiering in March 2014, The Royals followed a fictional modern-day royal family as they find love, conspire against each other and are forced to face family secrets. Along with Hurley, the drama also starred Jake Maskall, William Moseley, Alexandra Park, Damian Hurley and Tom Austen.

The soapy series also had its own social post-show live stream called The Royal Hangover, as part of its digital programming slate available on E! News’ YouTube channel.

The show’s downfall may have began when executive producer and showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired from the show in December following sexual harassment allegations against him made by the female cast and crew of his previous series, One Tree Hill.