‘SNL’ Fan-Favorite Alum Lands First Gig After Leaving Show

Saturday Night Live alum Ego Nwodim has announced her first gig following her exit from the NBC sketch comedy show last month.

The stand-up comedian, who starred on seven seasons of SNL before announcing her departure last month, will perform at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater in New York City as part of The Comedy Series programming, which will also feature Vir Das, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sam Jay.

The Comedy Series is described as an evening where “stand-up meets storytelling” and a performance of “comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery.”

Ego Nwodim speaks onstage during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2025 on September 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

“Each night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth,” the show’s description reads. “No two performances will be the same—because the creative process isn’t a straight line, and neither is this show. It’s comedy that’s evolving before your eyes.”

Nwodim’s show will run from Nov. 19 through Nov. 23, with tickets going on sale on October 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Nwodim was expected to return for SNL Season 51, but unexpectedly announced her exit last month. “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” Nwodim wrote on her Instagram Story. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.”

Ego Nwodim as Miss Eggy during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

“I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship,” she continued. “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

Nwodim joined SNL in 2018 ahead of Season 44 and was promoted to repertory player ahead of Season 46. Outside of SNL, Nwodim’s credits include Mr. Throwback on Peacock and Players on Netflix. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix movie Little Brother alongside John Cena and Eric André.