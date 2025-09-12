‘SNL’ Hit With Another Shock Exit of Longtime Cast Member Ahead of Season 51

Saturday Night Live is down another cast member after a shocking exit ahead of the NBC sketch show’s 51st season.

After being included in NBC’s list of returning cast for the upcoming season that was released Monday, Ego Nwodim announced Friday morning that she would be bidding the show farewell after seven seasons.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” Nwodim wrote in an Instagram Story. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.”

“I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship,” she continued. “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

She concluded humorously, “Now invite me to your weddings please!!!”

Nwodim is the fifth SNL cast member to exit ahead of Season 51, following Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim. The Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio is also being broken up after Season 50, as writer and periodic performer John Higgins has exited the show, while Ben Marshall was promoted to featured player and Martin Herlihy agreed to stay on as a writer.

Also joining the Season 51 cast are Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim as Miss Eggy, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 17, 2025

On Monday, NBC released its list of returning cast for the coming season, which included Nwodim’s name alongside Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Weekend Update‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline.

Nwodim joined the show in 2018 ahead of Season 44 and was promoted to repertory player ahead of Season 46. During her tenure, she portrayed memorable characters such as Dionne Warwick, Edith Puthie, Lisa from Temecula and Miss Eggy.

Outside of SNL, Nwodim’s credits include Mr. Throwback on Peacock and Players on Netflix. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film Little Brother alongside John Cena and Eric André.