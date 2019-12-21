Eddie Murphy on ‘SNL’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

This weekend, Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live as its host, in one of the most hotly anticipated episodes of the year. The midseason finale premieres at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and there are a few ways to tune in if you want to watch it live. Murphy was a cast member on SNL for many years, and was one of its most beloved stars ever. His return to the stage is a big deal to fans both new and old. There is no doubt that many lapsed SNL viewers will be tuning in this week to see how he does.

SNL airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and simulcasts across the country. It can be viewed with a cable subscription or with an HDTV antenna — a digital antenna that can easily be wired to a modern TV. These are growing in popularity, especially when coupled with devices like the Amazon Five TV Recast or a similar device. With this, you could record the SNL broadcast and watch it on Sunday morning, without waiting up all night.

Meanwhile, for cord-cutters, there are ways to stream SNL as well. You can watch the show on the NBC website or the streaming app, which is available on most HDMI devices, game consoles or mobile devices. These apps generally require a valid cable login for live viewing, although they sometimes run free trials, so it is worth checking if you just want to watch this weekend’s show.

Alternatively, there are skinny TV bundles which will get you access to NBC and other live TV online without a hefty cable package. Some of the post popular options are Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Vudu, to name a few. These are far cheaper than cable — generally around $50 or less — but get you all the big networks and often a few extra channels as well.

Some skinny TV bundles have free trials available as well, so if you are not ready to take on that bill right now, you could always begin a trial as long as you remember to cancel it before you get billed. You may even find that it’s worth it if you like watching sports, award shows or other event-style broadcasts.

Beyond that, many people will probably be watching Eddie Murphy’s new SNL on Sunday, Monday or later in the week. The show is even easier to catch after the fact. By Sunday morning, NBC will have uploaded most of the clips from the show on YouTube, and distributed them on Twitter as well.

If you want the broadcast in full, you will have to wait just a little bit longer for it to hit Hulu. SNL generally becomes available there by lunchtime on Sunday. It will be on the NBC app as well.

However you watch it, this week’s SNL promises to be a big one. Murphy has hosted the show twice before — once while he was in the cast, and once a few months after he left it, but this will be his first time really participating in the show since 1984. He is joined by musical guest Lizzo.



Saturday Night Live begins at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.