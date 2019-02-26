‘Dynasty’ Star Nicollette Sheridan Exiting Show, Alexis Role May be Recast

Another Dynasty star is leaving the CW primetime soap opera reboot. Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan will make her final appearance on the show in March.

TVLine reported that Sheridan will leave her role as Alexis Carrington in a March episode. An insider told the site the character might be recast.

“Nicollette Sheridan will be leaving Dynasty in order to focus on some personal family responsibilities. She was a valuable asset to the show and we wish her continued success in the future,” The CW and CBS Television Studios told TVLine.

Sheridan joined the show partway through Season 1 in the role played by Joan Collins in the original Dynasty. It was her first major role since her rocky departure from ABC’s Desperate Housewives in 2009. Sheridan was on that show for five seasons and earned a Golden Globe nomination for the show’s first season.

The actress’ other credits include the 2001 series The Legend of Tarzan and Knots Landing.

This is the third major departure for the new Dynasty. After Season 1, Nathalie Kelley left behind her role as Cristal Flores Carrington. The role was recast, with Ana-Brenda Contreras playing the “real” Cristal, after the writers decided Kelley was playing a different Cristal.

In November, James MacKay announced he was leaving his role as Steven Carrington behind on Instagram.

“All new Dynasty tonight, but, yep, sorry to say without yours truly,” MacKay wrote at the time. “While Steven had a choice to leave, unfortunately I didn’t. There’s a lot of decisions involved in making television, and sometimes they just don’t go your way and you have to live with it. So for now, all love and on we go. Hope you all enjoy the show.”

Aside from her Dynasty departure, Sheridan was in the news last week because of a back and forth between her and Lisa Rinna over an allegation that Sheridan left husband Harry Hamlin after a year to start an affair with singer Michael Bolton.

Rinna made the allegation during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Sherican called it “fake news.”

“Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada… Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding… Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna,” Sheridan added on Twitter, notes PEOPLE.

Rinna and Hamlin both fired back on Twitter.

“Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!” Hamlin tweeted.

Dynasty airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW